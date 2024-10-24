Streamer finds another moldy Lunchly after trying to show they’re not moldy

Twitch streamer aSpicyCow found moldy cheese in their Lunchly after buying 22 boxes in an attempt to show they’re not moldy.

Logan Paul and KSI joined forces with MrBeast to release Lunchly back in September, but it was met with backlash almost instantly with critics concerned about how healthy they are.

While filming a YouTube video comparing Lunchly to Lunchables, Rosanna Pasino was left disgusted after finding mold on the cheese in her pizza Lunchly. Viewers quickly began claiming it was faked, so the YouTuber shared an unedited version of the video she recorded that showed her opening the box.

Article continues after ad

Twitch streamer aSpicyCow didn’t believe the claims either and set out to disprove them by acquiring 22 boxes of Lunchly’s pizza variant to open live on stream. After opening the very last box, the streamer found mold on the cheese.

“Alright so unfortunately on our 22nd Lunchly, we did find mold on a sealed package,” they said.

Article continues after ad

The clip of them finding the moldy Lunchly quickly made its way around social media, and the streamer further explained why they decided to do the test.

Article continues after ad

“The whole reason I did this is because I did NOT believe the original source as she was clearly biased against MrBeast. So I wanted answers and bought every Lunchly I could find,” they said.

“I didn’t expect mold, but I found mold.”

Since Rosanna Pansino first found mold in her Lunchly, several others have discovered issues and shared them on social media.

Speculation is that there was an issue with gluing on the plastic seal over the food, as many have discovered a gap in the glue right around the cheese compartment.

Article continues after ad

Lunchly issued a statement to Dexerto on October 22, assuring us that the products go through rigorous testing before being shipped to stores.

“All Lunchly products go through a stringent review process to ensure the quality and safety of its products,” they said. “That process consists of multiple inspections and approvals, including that of the USDA, before any product can even leave the manufacturing facility.”