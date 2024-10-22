Rosanna Pansino disproves fake Lunchly mold claims from MrBeast fans with unedited video

Rosanna Pansino has addressed allegations from MrBeast fans that she faked the viral video showing moldy cheese in a Lunchly meal, responding with an unedited clip.

The YouTuber initially shared the video, which showed her allegedly finding moldy mozzarella cheese in her Pizza Lunchly meal, despite stating the “expiration date was still two months away.” This has since sparked backlash from some fans over claims she edited the footage.

In response, Pansino posted to her Twitter/X account: “Had a lot of MrBeast fans spread the lie that I was faking the moldy Lunchly video and would never post the full clip with no cuts. Well, here you go.”

While acknowledging that some skeptics may still refuse to believe her, Pansino expressed hope that the unedited video—and the numerous other reports online of alleged moldy Lunchly products—would provide clarity. “Again, please be careful eating these if you have them,” she warned her followers.

The uncut clip posted alongside the post was three minutes long and showcased her unboxing and opening a range of Lunchables and Lunchly for her comparison video. This was until she opened the Pizza version of Lunchly and claimed to find mold.

Despite some still not believing Pansino, “So leaving them out for days on end so they get hot isn’t a part of the video?” as one said, the full unedited version has proven it’s real for many.

“I was skeptical at first since you had beef with MrBeast in the past, I thought you may have faked it at first, so I took it with a very small grain of salt, but this unedited video feels very genuine,” a user responded.

“It’s very clear you didn’t fake it. Especially when you examine the seal of the container,” another added. This alluded to her original video in which she noted that the defective item didn’t include an adhesive sealant around the cheese, which other Lunchly products featured.

Instagram: mrbeast MrBeast partnered with KSI and Logan Paul to create Lunchly as a Lunchables competitor.

The skepticism from the first YouTube video and posts to her Twitter/X account was only fueled more as she filmed it with two former MrBeast employees, Jake Weddle and DogPack404, who had made workplace allegations against him.

Pansino has also made several accusations against MrBeast, such as accusing him of editing her out of the top three in his Creator Games 3 video, which she later apologized for and deleted her posts.

As of the time of writing, none of the parties involved, including Lunchly, MrBeast, Logan Paul, or KSI have responded to the controversy surrounding the alleged discovery of moldy cheese in Lunchly meals.