Logan Paul & KSI partner with MrBeast for new Lunchables competitor featuring Prime & Feastables

Logan Paul & KSI have partnered with YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson to create “Lunchly,” a Lunchables competitor featuring Prime Hydration and Feastables candy.

Since releasing Prime Hydration back in 2021, Logan Paul & KSI have continued to release new products to further expand the beverage brand.

During an Instagram Live on September 16, 2024, Prime revealed a partnership with MrBeast to create their newest product, Lunchly, which is a competitor to the iconic Lunchables brand.

Featuring three different entrees – Nachos, Pizza, and Turkey “Stack ‘Ems” – the product features a mini-sized Feastables chocolate bar and a bottle of Prime Hydration.

Lunchly

What you get in the box differs with each variant of the product, too, as each one comes with a different flavor of Prime Hydration and Feastables chocolate bar. The bottle of Prime is a smaller 12oz version, and the Feastables bar appears to be smaller, as well.

It’s unknown whether or not the candy bar is a new size, however, as the Lunchly website doesn’t specify this detail.

Here’s a list of what comes in each Lunchly box:

Fiesta Nachos – Strawberry Banana Prime Hydration and Milk Chocolate Feastables

The Pizza – Cherry Freeze Prime Hydration and Milk Crunch Feastables

Turkey Stack ‘Ems – Ice Pop Prime Hydration and Milk Chocolate Feastables

Where to buy Lunchly by MrBeast, Logan Paul, and KSI

According to the YouTube trio, Lunchly will be made available at Kroger and Albertson’s stores in the coming days.

You can check the store locator on Lunchly’s website to try to find them nearby. Many Kroger stores already have listings for the product on its app, which reveals a $3.99 price tag.

Logan and KSI have had a tight relationship with MrBeast over the years, and most recently appeared together in his “50 YouTubers Fight For $1,000,000,” video back in July.

MrBeast has been under fire over the last few months after former employee Ava Kris Tyson faced allegations of grooming a minor while working with the YouTube star. Since then, claims that he illegally fired an employee and stole a video have surfaced.

An internal email leaked on August 9, 2024, shows MrBeast promising a “full investigation” into the allegations and internal changes to his YouTube production company.