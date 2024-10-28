Logan Paul denies Lunchly recall rumors as customers find moldy cheese

Logan Paul has denied claims that Lunchly has been recalled due to customers finding moldy cheese in their product.

Back in September, Logan and KSI joined forces with YouTube star MrBeast to launch Lunchly, a ready-to-eat meal that features both Prime Hydration and a Feastables candy bar.

The release was met with controversy, however, as people called the meal unhealthy and content creators discovered mold on their pizza Lunchly.

Amid the viral backlash, claims emerged that Lunchly was being recalled, but in a video on October 28, Logan Paul shot down those rumors as being fake.

In particular, he took aim at tweets and Reddit posts claiming that “various” retail stores had recalled Lunchly due to concerns from the FDA.

The tweet included a sign supposedly put up at a Kroger grocery store saying that they will restock Lunchly when they’re deemed “fit for consumption and shipped through our warehouses.”

“That’s so weird, because FDA recalls are public by law and as you can see, Lunchly is not on the FDA recall list,” Paul explained. “That means this sign is fake. Somebody typed up and printed out a 100% lie about Lunchly being recalled, taped it to a fridge, then a picture was taken by someone else and posted on social media as if it was real.”

Dexerto also checked the FDA’s website and found no reports that Lunchly had been called.

In a statement to Dexerto, Lunchly responded to concerns over moldy cheese saying, “All Lunchly products go through a stringent review process to ensure the quality and safety of its products. That process consists of multiple inspections and approvals, including that of the USDA, before any product can even leave the manufacturing facility.”

Logan further added that his team was able to find the exact location the picture was taken at and had someone go there only to discover no sign on the fridge.

Instagram: loganpaul Logan Paul, KSI, and MrBeast launched Lunchly on September 16, 2024.

Paul claimed that the sign was put up by an employee who seemed under the impression that there was a recall, but took it down when the store “got Lunchly back.”

“Hater or a dumbass? I dunno. Maybe both,” the influencer mocked and slammed another report that claimed Lunchly’s Turkey Stack Ems were being discontinued at various stores.

In the same video, Logan also revealed that the FBI had tracked down an individual who sent a bomb threat to Lunchy’s HQ, noting that they were from London – somewhere the company doesn’t even distribute.