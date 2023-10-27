MrBeast accused of “editing out” Rosanna Pansino after placing in Creator Games 3

Rosanna Pansino has slammed MrBeast, accusing him of lying about who placed in the top three of his hide-and-seek challenge in Creator Games 3.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson may be the biggest YouTuber on the platform, but that doesn’t make him immune to controversy.

Known for giving away massive amounts of cash and hosting extravagant challenges, MrBeast is now being accused of editing his content to present a false narrative.

Rosanna Pansino, who boasts over 14.5 million subscribers on YouTube, took to Twitter to slam MrBeast after she competed in one of his videos, Creator Games 3. And according to Pansino, her placement in the game was completely edited out.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Having already competed in multiple challenges orchestrated by MrBeast, it was the Creator Games 3 competition that seemingly pushed Pasino to ‘find’ her “voice.” Pansino stated she had decided to “start standing up for [herself]” after being “fed up” with people treating her “poorly in private for many years.”

“When the video was released I was shocked, disappointed, and felt hurt. MrBeast (Jimmy) had edited the video to make me look like I performed worse than I did,” Pansino said. “This was extra upsetting because I genuinely believed him when he said that his videos are ‘authentic and real’.”

Article continues after ad

The top three shown in MrBeast’s video were ‘Zach King’, Logan Paul, and ‘Larray’, however, according to Pansino, this is not true.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“The final [three] people were actually Zach, Quackity, and myself,” Pansino said. “This is what actually happened. Despite Jimmy editing out the only female in the top [three], I was proud of what I achieved.”

While MrBeast has yet to respond to these accusations, many have flocked to show their support for Pansino.

Article continues after ad

“I’m very happy and proud that you are speaking out,” one person said. Another shared a similar sentiment, writing “You’ve worked so hard throughout your career, on and off of YouTube, and you deserve to be respected for that and your unwavering kindness.”

Others were baffled by MrBeast’s alleged actions; “What did he think was going to happen? Like what was his plan here? That you’d just take this [lying] down?”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the story progresses. In the meantime, be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.