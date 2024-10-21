Doctor Mike explains why Kai Cenat’s McDonald’s collab shouldn’t be compared to Lunchly

YouTuber Doctor Mike doesn’t think it makes sense to compare MrBeast and Logan Paul’s Lunchly to Kai Cenat’s collab with McDonald’s for the Chicken Big Mac.

Back in September, Logan Paul, KSI, and MrBeast announced that they partnered together to bring Prime Hydration and Feastables chocolate into a new product called Lunchly.

The ready-to-eat meal is marketed as a “healthier for you” replacement for Lunchables, but that claim almost immediately sparked backlash from people online.

Just weeks later, Kai Cenat began a collab with McDonald’s to help market the release of the new Chicken Big Mac. Many across social media began to wonder why Lunchly received so much backlash, but Kai’s partnership with the fast-food restaurant did not.

McDonald’s

Many believe that Kai promoting fast food is similar to Logan, KSI, and MrBeast marketing Lunchly as a healthier option.

Doctor Mike, however, doesn’t agree. The licensed medical professional explained in his latest video why he believes Kai’s collab with McDonald’s and Ryan Trahan’s candy company isn’t the same as Lunchly being marketed as healthier for you.

“I think that those things are not interchangeable,” he said. “I think if you’re making a candy, well yes overconsumption of candy and added sugar is a problem, I think candy is not considered a health food.”

“But when you say that Lunchly is healthy, or a healthier alternative, that’s making claims that, if debunked, you would face some criticism.”

(Topic starts at 3:09 in video)

In regards to Kai Cenat’s collab with McDonald’s, Doctor Mike added that while it’s “not a good look,” it’s not the same as claiming the company is healthy.

Despite his thoughts about recent product releases and influencer collabs, he wants to encourage creators to continue becoming entrepreneurs.

“I think, in general, creators being entrepreneurs is overall a really good thing and I want to encourage creators to do this. I get excited when I see creators’ success in this space,” he added. “I think we all do. We’re all cheering one another on when it’s done the right way and you’re not misrepresenting things.”

“If you’re going to go in and take on ‘Big Candy,’ be a true disruptor and make a better candy. If you’re gonna be a disruptor in the lunch space, be a disruptor and make the healthier version that’s the legit healthier version. Where I can then make a video and get on board.”

Logan Paul has explained why he didn’t make a truly healthier version of Lunchables, claiming that he didn’t want to offer something he wouldn’t eat himself.