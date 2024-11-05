Another Twitch streamer finds a moldy Lunchly and it’s the worst yet

Yet another Twitch streamer has gone viral after finding moldy cheese in their pizza Lunchly, and it’s by far the worst one yet.

Prime Hydration’s Logan Paul and KSI partnered with Feastables creator MrBeast back in September to launch Lunchly, a grab-and-go lunch kit featuring both brands.

Just over a month later, YouTuber Rosanna Pansino was recording a video comparing Lunchly to Lunchables when she found moldy cheese in her pizza package. Users across social media immediately began calling the find staged, but she disproved the claims after posting an unedited clip of her opening the box.

That didn’t stop Twitch streamer aSpicyCow from attempting to debunk her claims, however, as they purchased over 20 boxes of the pizza Lunchly in an attempt to prove the product isn’t moldy. On one of their last boxes, aSpicyCow found moldy cheese.

On Monday, November 4, Twitch streamer BTMC also found mold after opening a pizza Lunchly on stream, and this one looked much worse than the others.

“This is actually going to be my lunch, so if it’s moldy I’m going to be very upset,” he said while cracking open the box, only to find extremely moldy cheese. “There’s no f**king way. There’s actually no way. Wait, that is so bad. What?

“Ew, I’m not eating that!”

In both previously viral moldy Lunchly discoveries, the cheese only had a few mold spots inside the package. On BTMC’s, however, the entire cheese section was clumped together and covered in the fungus, making it the worst of the bunch.

Shortly after Rosanna’s video went viral, Dexerto spoke with Lunchly who clarified that the company’s products go through extensive testing before leaving the factory.

“All Lunchly products go through a stringent review process to ensure the quality and safety of its products,” they said. “That process consists of multiple inspections and approvals, including that of the USDA, before any product can even leave the manufacturing facility.”

There have also been rumors that the mold has caused the company to issue a recall on the product, but Logan Paul debunked those claims in a video on social media.