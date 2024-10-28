Rosanna Pansino reports MrBeast to FBI after finding “disturbing” text messages

Rosanna Pansino has reported MrBeast to the FBI after sharing thousands of “inappropriate” work texts between himself and former employees online.

The online battle between Rosanna Pansino and Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has been taken to a new level. What started with some moldy cheese has quickly escalated to Rosanna reporting MrBeast to the FBI.

Pansino revealed that she has reported the Lunchly co-founder to the FBI after acquiring messages from a work chat sent between Donaldson and former employees, including Kris Ava Tyson.

In a new YouTube video titled “MrBeast knew all along,” uploaded on October 27, 2024, Pansino revealed that she has begun investigating over 1,000 leaked messages between Donaldson and former employees that she claims are “proof that Jimmy Donaldson knew about Ava Kris Tyson’s behavior for several years.”

In July 2024, Ava Kris Tyson, a former employee of MrBeast, left the YouTuber’s team after allegations surfaced that she had “groomed” a young fan.

Just hours later, Donaldson vowed to investigate the situation and claimed he was unaware of any prior wrongdoing. However, this new information indicates that the YouTuber may have known more than he initially let on.

“I have received thousands of messages from an official MrBeast work chat,” begins Pansino in the new YouTube video.

“These are all just their work chats from 2020 to 2021,” she revealed before also stating that she “verified the legitimacy of these chats with former MrBeast employees, and let me tell you, they are insane.”

She further noted that these leaked messages were from a Telegram channel that MrBeast used when speaking to his employees. She also included a trigger warning due to the “inappropriate topics” mentioned throughout the conversations.

After highlighting a few of the concerning messages and memes Tyson sent to Donaldson in her new video, Pansino states, “How the hell could Jimmy say he doesn’t know about his best friend when he’s posting this in the chat with him?”

The 20-minute video, which has already amassed 500,000 views in less than 24 hours, dives deep into these alleged leaked messages, from cannibalism comments to sexual content that Pansino condemns as being “disturbing” and “crazy.”

In addition to her tell-all YouTube video, she shared all these details on X (formerly Twitter).

Just hours after uploading her new YouTube video and posting a video of all the leaked messages on X (formerly Twitter), she revealed that the FBI had now been notified about the situation.

“I have reported what I found and my concerns to the authorities. Hopefully, they will look into these MrBeast Telegram Company Chats Logs and other concerns.”

At the time of writing, MrBeast has not yet issued a statement or acknowledged these alleged leaked messages. With Rosanna reporting this to the authorities, it’s up to them to determine their validity and whether or not they’ll choose to take action against the YouTuber.