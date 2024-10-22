Lunchly responds after Rosanna Pansino claims she found “disgusting” mold inside product

Lunchly has responded after YouTuber Rosanna Pansino claimed to have found mold inside the influencer-backed product.

In September 2024, YouTube stars MrBeast, Logan Paul, and KSI joined forces to create Lunchly, a direct competitor to Lunchables that features their Prime Hydration sports drink and Feastables chocolate bars.

The announcement was met with backlash almost immediately as both critics and fellow creators lashed out at the lunch kit — and a month later, another YouTuber came forward with accusations that added more fuel to the fire.

Rosanna Pansino, a long-time outspoken critic of MrBeast, claimed that she had discovered mold inside a Lunchly kit she’d purchased, despite the product’s expiration date being two months out.

She wasn’t the only one making such claims, either; other users said they’d found mold in their Lunchly kits, as well, sharing videos of their discoveries on social media.

“I’m sure they will still not believe this is real, but maybe the dozens of other videos online showing moldy mozzarella cheese in Luchly’s will convince them,” Pansino said in an uncut video comparing Lunchly to Lunchables.

“Again, please be careful eating these if you have them.”

On October 22, Lunchly contacted Dexerto with a statement regarding Pansino’s viral claims, assuring us that its products go through a rigorous testing phase in compliance with the USDA.

“All Lunchly products go through a stringent review process to ensure the quality and safety of its products,” they said. “That process consists of multiple inspections and approvals, including that of the USDA, before any product can even leave the manufacturing facility.”

Instagram: loganpaul Logan Paul, KSI, and MrBeast launched Lunchly on September 16, 2024.

This is just the latest backlash to hit Lunchly after we spoke with two registered dieticians regarding the influencer-famous lunch kit, both of whom slammed the product for its “heinous” marketing tactics and urged parents not to trust Lunchly with their children’s nutrition.

“MrBeast, KSI, and Logan Paul are acutely aware of the massive influence they have over young people on social media and are now angling to use this influence to circumvent their responsibility to build the quality product they claim to promote,” Destini Moody of Top Nutrition Coaching said.

At the time of writing, neither KSI, MrBeast or Logan Paul have directly responded to Pansino’s mold claims – but all three have staunchly defended Lunchly against critics since its release in September.