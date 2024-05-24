Looking to start a game on a different server in Wuthering Waves? Here’s how to change servers in Wuthering Waves and all the things you’ll need to know beforehand.

Before you can jump into Wuthering Waves’ action-packed combat and quests, one of the first things you’ll need to do is select a server. The game directly tells you which server is recommended based on your location, so overall, it’s a really straightforward process.

However, there might be a point in the game where you’d like to change your mind. Maybe you’re moving to the other side of the world, the ping in your current server isn’t optimal, or you want to play with a friend on a different server.

Check out how to change your server in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves: How to change server regions

Changing your server in Wuthering Waves requires you to head to the main title screen, where you’ll find the option at the bottom. Here’s a step-by-step on how you can do it:

Launch Wuthering Waves. Enter your account details and log in. Select the region displayed at the bottom of the main title screen. Scroll down and choose a new server. Hit Confirm once you’re all set.

kuro game You can change your server in Wuthering Waves from the main title screen.

While Wuthering Waves supports crossplay across different platforms, your entire progress will not be carried over when switching to a new server.

This means you’ll essentially be starting from scratch without the characters you’ve pulled in the previous server. With that in mind, who knows—you might be lucky enough to get a 5-star or S-tier character in your first pull this time.

All server regions in Wuthering Waves

Currently, there are five different servers players can choose from in Wuthering Waves. They are as follows:

America

Asia

Europe

HMT (HK, MO, TW)

SEA

kuro game All available server options in Wuthering Waves.

Your server plays a huge role in terms of ping, so ideally, you’ll want to pick the option recommended by the game to avoid issues like rubberbanding or lagging. Of course, at the end of the day, it’s your call.

