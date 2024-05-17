Gaming

All free Wuthering Waves characters and how to get them

Rishov Mukherjee
A promotional material of Wuthering WavesKuro Games

Wuthering Waves has a multitude of free characters you’ll get as rewards while playing. Here are the ones you can get hold of for free.

Wuthering Waves is a gacha game, which means collecting characters is the core part of its gameplay. There are several 5-star units like Jiyan, Yinlin, Calcharo, and others that you can pull to strengthen your account.

However, 5-star units can be difficult to get. Your options are either get lucky or grind for a ton of pulls. But, as it happens, Wuthering Waves will reward you with several free characters early on that’ll make your initial journey smoother. Don’t write them off just because they aren’t 5 stars.

Here are all the free Wuthering Waves characters and how to get them.

How many free characters are there in Wuthering Waves?

On release, you will receive a total of six free characters in Wuthering Waves. These are a mixed bag with DPS units like Yangyang and Chixia, as well as healers like Baizhi.

These free units are quite strong and will carry you through the early challenges until you pull for a powerful 5-star unit.

All free characters and how to get them

CharacterRarityElementWeaponUnlock Requirements
Chixia Wuthering Waves
Chixia		4-starFusionPistolProgress through the story to unlock Chixia
Baizhi Wuthering Waves
Baizhi		4-starGlacioRectifierProgress through the story to unlock Baizhi
Rover Wuthering Waves
Rover		5-starSpectroSwordAvailable from the start as your main character
Sanhua Wuthering Waves
Sanhua		4-starGlacioSwordComplete the Gift of Thawing Frost event by logging in for 5 days
Yangyang Wuthering Waves
Yangyang		4-starAeroSwordPlay through the story to unlock Yangyang
Yuanwu Wuthering Waves
Yuanwu		4-starElectroGauntletTake part in the Rumbling Hollows event and complete Tower of Adversity: Experiment Zone

It is important to mention that you will also receive more free characters as rewards in later patches. These are the ones you will receive on launch. Additionally, you will also receive a lot of extra rewards for pre-registering to the game.

If you are unaware of the pre-registration rewards, you can check them out here. The wishes from pre-registration and the ones you will receive early in-game will allow you to pull a very early 5-star unit from the beginner banner.

When more free characters are made available, we’ll update this article so be sure to bookmark this and check back soon.

