All free Wuthering Waves characters and how to get them

Wuthering Waves has a multitude of free characters you’ll get as rewards while playing. Here are the ones you can get hold of for free.

Wuthering Waves is a gacha game, which means collecting characters is the core part of its gameplay. There are several 5-star units like Jiyan, Yinlin, Calcharo, and others that you can pull to strengthen your account.

However, 5-star units can be difficult to get. Your options are either get lucky or grind for a ton of pulls. But, as it happens, Wuthering Waves will reward you with several free characters early on that’ll make your initial journey smoother. Don’t write them off just because they aren’t 5 stars.

Article continues after ad

Here are all the free Wuthering Waves characters and how to get them.

Kuro Games Wuthering Waves will offer free characters to claim on launch.

How many free characters are there in Wuthering Waves?

On release, you will receive a total of six free characters in Wuthering Waves. These are a mixed bag with DPS units like Yangyang and Chixia, as well as healers like Baizhi.

Article continues after ad

These free units are quite strong and will carry you through the early challenges until you pull for a powerful 5-star unit.

All free characters and how to get them

Character Rarity Element Weapon Unlock Requirements

Chixia 4-star Fusion Pistol Progress through the story to unlock Chixia

Baizhi 4-star Glacio Rectifier Progress through the story to unlock Baizhi

Rover 5-star Spectro Sword Available from the start as your main character

Sanhua 4-star Glacio Sword Complete the Gift of Thawing Frost event by logging in for 5 days

Yangyang 4-star Aero Sword Play through the story to unlock Yangyang

Yuanwu 4-star Electro Gauntlet Take part in the Rumbling Hollows event and complete Tower of Adversity: Experiment Zone

It is important to mention that you will also receive more free characters as rewards in later patches. These are the ones you will receive on launch. Additionally, you will also receive a lot of extra rewards for pre-registering to the game.

Article continues after ad

If you are unaware of the pre-registration rewards, you can check them out here. The wishes from pre-registration and the ones you will receive early in-game will allow you to pull a very early 5-star unit from the beginner banner.

When more free characters are made available, we’ll update this article so be sure to bookmark this and check back soon.

Jiyan build | Yinlin build | Wuthering Waves pre-registration rewards | Is Wuthering Waves a gacha game? | Wuthering Waves all elements explained