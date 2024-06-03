Wuthering Waves devs apologize for buggy launch & outline fixes for Version 1.1 update

Kuro Games has outlined several game-changing fixes that will be addressed in the Wuthering Waves Version 1.0 & 1.1 update.

While Wuthering Waves has been met with a lot of praise from both casual fans and streamers alike, the free to play game has received its fair share of complaints. In fact, the WuWa community has found many issues that have prevented them from enjoying the gacha game.

So far, there have been reports of login issues, game-breaking crashes, and even some rather “disappointing” text translations. However, the devs have now issued an apology for the game’s buggy launch and outlined a number of fixes that will be addressed in Version 1.0 and Version 1.1.

Article continues after ad

Posting on the official Wuthering Waves website, Kuro Games apologized for the game’s launch issues. “We apologize for the deficiencies and issues present in Wuthering Waves, our first fully independently developed and globally published game at Kuro Games. We understand that this has affected your gaming experience, and we are working to improve it for those who love the game.”

Article continues after ad

To address this, the devs have revealed that all players will be receiving 10 free Lustrous Tide, which was issued on May 24, 2024, to their in-game mail. Alongside the free pulls, Kuro Games also allows adventurers to select a free 5-star character until May 22, 2025, at 11:59 AM (local time).

Article continues after ad

The free items are welcomed, especially for those aiming to pull on the upcoming Yinlin banner. However, Kuro Games has outlined all the fixes for some of the most discussed issues.

Kuro Games Wuthering Waves devs have been busy working on several major fixes.

We’ve listed the most important adjustments coming to Version 1.0 & 1.1 below:

Adjustments to the progression system: In 1.1 Shell Credit costs of Echo development will be reduced. The yield of Echoes and Echo development materials will be increased.

In 1.1 Shell Credit costs of Echo development will be reduced. The yield of Echoes and Echo development materials will be increased. On Version Events: Kuro Games will introduce a new limited-time special event – “Wuthering Exploration” to offer new rewards and content to improve your gaming experience.

Kuro Games will introduce a new limited-time special event – “Wuthering Exploration” to offer new rewards and content to improve your gaming experience. Combat optimizations: In the recent update, Kuro Games has disabled the “Combat Camera Correction” feature on PC by default. They have also optimized the default values and ranges for combat camera settings.

In the recent update, Kuro Games has disabled the “Combat Camera Correction” feature on PC by default. They have also optimized the default values and ranges for combat camera settings. Custom Keybinding changes: In Version 1.1, the prerequisite to unlock the “Custom Keybinding” feature will be lowered to Union Level 2.

In Version 1.1, the prerequisite to unlock the “Custom Keybinding” feature will be lowered to Union Level 2. Controller mode experience optimization: In version 1.1, the devs will remap the current controller shortcut of “Open Chat” to “Open Map” and add an option to invert the Y-axis.

In version 1.1, the devs will remap the current controller shortcut of “Open Chat” to “Open Map” and add an option to invert the Y-axis. Depths of Illusive Realm event optimization and updates: In Version 1.1, improvements to the event and new content will be added, including more playable characters, new challenges, new mechanics, and new buffs.

Those are all the most important fixes coming to Wuthering Waves in the Version 1.0 update. Be sure to check out our 1.1 hub to get the lowdown on all the future content coming to the game.