Check out everything you need to know about how to use mods in Wuthering Waves in case you’d like to tweak certain things in the game.

Regardless of the game, mods can add an extra layer of customization and convenience – and Wuthering Waves is no exception when it comes to that. The open-world gacha RPG by Kuro Games may have just been released globally in May 2024, but there are already various mods for the game.

For example, some mods allow you to tweak a Resonator’s appearance, enhance the game’s graphics, and even improve the Photo Mode experience, among others.

However, installing them can be tricky if you’re not familiar with modding. If you’d like to know how to use mods in Wuthering Waves, read on.

Wuthering Waves: How to use mods

kuro game You can add mods to Wuthering Waves through the 3dmigoto tool.

The application you’ll need to add mods to Wuthering Waves is 3dmigoto, which only works on PC. The way this works is that you can download Wuthering Waves mods later and run them through the 3dmigoto tool. Follow the steps below to do so:

Download 3dmigoto. Right-click on the 3dmigoto zip file and extract it. Download the mods you’d like to install for Wuthering Waves. Right-click your mods and extract them. Move your extracted mods into the “Mods” folder inside 3dmigoto. Load up the 3dmigoto Loader file outside of the Mods folder. Make sure to run this as administrator. Next, let the CMD window run. You’ll be asked if you’d like to run this app; click yes. Once the “3DMigoto ready – Now run the game” message pops up, you’re ready to run Wuthering Waves.

Upon booting up the game, the mods you installed should work, assuming you’ve done all the steps correctly. However, it’s worth keeping in mind that since mods are not officially supported, you’ll likely run into bugs, performance issues, or even crashes.

Just like any other mod, you also run the risk of them not working after a patch and getting your account banned. So, before you try out any mods, ideally, you should proceed with caution.