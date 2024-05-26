Is Wuthering Waves down? Server status, maintenance & outage updates

Is Wuthering Waves having maintenance right now? Check out everything you need to know about Wuthering Waves’ server status.

Wuthering Waves brings you a vast open world filled with various characters and enemies you’ll stumble upon on your journey. That said, with the game requiring an internet connection, chances are you may experience some hiccups along the way.

Regardless of your server region, there may be times you won’t be able to access the game due to maintenance. But how do you know if that’s the case and not just your device having a problem like the Fatal Error?

Check out how to see Wuthering Waves’ server status.

Are Wuthering Waves servers down?

kuro game Wuthering Waves compensation following the short maintenance.

Wuthering Waves’ servers are currently up and running. The game experienced a short maintenance on early May 26, but players should now be able to log back in after downloading a new patch from the main title screen.

To compensate for the short maintenance earlier, players have been given 80 Astrites. You’ll be able to claim this reward in-game from your mailbox.

Wuthering Waves maintenance: How to check server status

Wuthering Waves doesn’t have an official page for its server status or a tracker site at the time of writing. However, there are still other ways you can rely on. Below is a list of them:

Following the official Wuthering Waves social media is one way you can be in the loop when it comes to server outages. Devs tend to be transparent and post updates regarding the game so far from there. Alternatively, you can click the in-game bulletin board to check if any news or events pop up.

On the other hand, you can also join Wuthering Waves’ community via Discord and Reddit to see if others are also experiencing server issues.