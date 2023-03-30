Is Wuthering Waves cross-platform? Crossplay for PC, Android and iOS

Wondering whether Wuthering Waves has crossplay and cross-progression between PC, iOS, and Android? Well, our handy hub has everything you need to know about these features.

Wuthering Waves is an upcoming gacha game that aims to rival the likes of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. The open world anime game focuses on flashy combat and unique characters that have special abilities.

Now that the Wuthering Waves closed beta registration has kicked off, many players will be wondering whether the title features crossplay and cross-progression.

After all, teaming up with other players and syncing your data between devices is incredibly beneficial. So, if you’re looking to play the game on PC, iOS, and Android, then our handy crossplay and cross-progression guide has everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

Will Wuthering Waves have cross-progression and crossplay?

Kuro Game Wuthering Waves will likely prove popular among Genshin Impact fans.

Kuro Game has not announced whether Wuthering Waves has cross-progression or crossplay functionality. In fact, the developers haven’t disclosed whether the free to play anime game will even have multiplayer.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, as Wuthering Waves is releasing on both PC, iOS, and Android, cross-progression would likely be featured across these devices. After all, similar gacha games like Genshin Impact and Tower of Fantasy enable players to sync their progression across platforms.

This is incredibly useful when you wish to take your adventure on the go, particularly for those that want to grind levels during lengthy commutes. As always, we’ll update this article as soon as we hear more information.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about Wuthering Waves cross-progression and crossplay. Make sure you check out our Wuthering Waves release hub for all the latest news and updates.

Is Wuthering Waves coming to console? | Wuthering Waves system requirements | Wuthering Waves closed beta | Is Wuthering Waves free to play?