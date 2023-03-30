Does Wuthering Waves have multiplayer or co-op?

Wondering whether Wuthering Waves has co-op or multiplayer? Well, our handy hub has everything you need to know ahead of the game’s release.

Wuthering Waves is one of the most anticipated free to play games of the year, and while details have been rather scarce, the closed beta will likely reveal some-much needed info. So far, Wuthering Waves aims to capitalize on the popularity behind games like Genshin Impact and Tower of Fantasy, while providing its own unique cast of characters and mechanics.

However, many prospective players will be wondering whether Wuthering Waves has multiplayer or co-op functionality. After all, being able to team up with other adventurers to take down difficult content or explore the overworld together can greatly enhance your overall experience.

So, if you’re wondering whether you’ll be able to play online with your friends, then our Wuthering Waves multiplayer and co-op hub has outlined everything we know so far.

Will Wuthering Waves have multiplayer or co-op?

Kuro Game The Wuthering Waves closed beta will soon reveal more information about the game.

The developers have yet to announce whether Wuthering Waves will feature multiplayer or co-op functionality. However, it’s important to note that Kuro Game’s previous mobile game, Punishing Gray Raven, supports multiplayer and co-op sessions.

Games like Genshin Impact and Tower of Fantasy also enable adventures to team up together or enter other players’ worlds. While the above doesn’t exactly confirm that Wuthering Waves will follow suit, it is fairly likely given Kuro Game’s past and lines up with its plans to be a direct competitor to Genshin.

Of course, we’ll likely hear more information once the Wuthering Waves closed beta goes live. For now, though, that’s all the information we currently have on Wuthering Waves multiplayer and co-op features. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly for all the latest updates.

