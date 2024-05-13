Jiyan in Wuthering Waves: Element, abilities, more

Jiyan is a 5-star unit set for release in the first half of Wuthering Waves’ first-ever version update. Here is what we know about it so far.

Wuthering Waves is set to release its first-ever patch update on May 22, 2024. As such, fans will get access to a brand-new world with new stories, adventures, friends, characters, secrets, and much more. Players have waited for the release of this game for a long while, and now it knocking at the door.

Of all the features that Wuthering Waves has to offer, one of the biggest is its gacha. The first gacha of the game will feature the 5-star unit Jiyan. He also made an appearance in the Closed Beta Tests, but this time it is official.

Here is what we know about Jiyan so far.

Kuro Games Jiyan is the first limited-banner unit in Wuthering Waves

Jiyan is set for release alongside phase 1 of Wuthering Waves’ first patch update. This means you can expect him to be available on May 22, 2024.

Jiyan element and weapon in Wuthering Waves

Jiyan is a DPS unit that uses the Aero element in Wuthering Waves. His weapon is a Broadblade.

Jiyan abilities in Wuthering Waves

These are Jiyan’s abilities as shown in the Closed Beta Test of Wuthering Waves.

Basic Attack- Lone Lance

Basic Attack: Jiyan performs up to 5 consecutive attacks, dealing Aero DMG.

Heavy Attack: Jiyan consumes Stamina to thrust forward, dealing Aero DMG.

Heavy Attack- Windborne Strike: Hold the Basic Attack during Heavy Attack to cast Windborne Strike after the Heavy Attack ends, dealing Aero DMG.

Heavy Attack: Abyssal Slash: Release the Basic Attack during the Heavy Attack to cast Abyssal Slash after the Heavy Attack ends, dealing Aero DMG.

Mid-air Attack: Jiyan consumes Stamina to perform a Mid-Air Plunging Attack, dealing Aero DMG.

After the Plunging Attack, use Basic Attack to perform a follow-up attack, dealing Aero DMG.

Mid-air Attack- Banner of Triumph: After casting the Heavy Attack Windborne Strike or the Resonance Skill Windqueller in the air, Jiyan can perform a mid-air attack, dealing Aero DMG.

Dodge Counter: Use a Basic Attack after a successful Dodge to attack the target, dealing Aero DMG.

Resonance Skill- Windqueller

Dash forward a certain distance, dealing Aero DMG.

Resonance Liberation- Emerald Storm: Prelude

After releasing Emerald Storm: Prelude, Jiyan enters Qingloong Mode.

Qingloong Mode: Jiyan has increased Anti-interruption; Basic Attack, Heavy Attack and Dodge Counter are replaced with Heavy Attack Lance of Qingloong.

Heavy Attack- Lance of Qingloong: Perform up to 3 continuous attacks, dealing Aero DMG, considered as Heavy Attack damage.

Forte Circuit: Qingloong at War

When casting Resonance Skill Windqueller, if Jiyan has 30 or more ‘Resolve,’ he consumes 30 ‘Resolve’ to increase the damage of this Resonance Skill Windqueller by 20%. When Jiyan is in Qingloong Mode, DMG of Resonance Skill Windqueller is increased by 20% and no longer consumes ‘Resolve.’

Resonance Liberation: Emerald Storm-Finale: When casting Resonance Liberation Emerald Storm: Prelude, if Jiyan has 30 ‘Resolve’ or more, he will consume 30 ‘Resolve’ to cast Emerald Storm: Finale, dealing Aero DMG, considered as Heavy Attack damage. Emerald Storm: Finale can be cast in mid-air at low altitude.

Resolve: Jiyan can hold up to 60 Resolve. Jiyan gains ‘Resolve’ when his Normal Attack Lone Lance hits the target. Jiyan gains ‘Resolve’ when the Intro Skill Tactical Strike hits the target. If Jiyan does not hit a target within seconds, his ‘Resolve’ will gradually decrease.

Passive Skills

Heavenly Balance: After casting the Intro Skill Tactical Strike, Jiyan’s ATK is increased by 10% for 15s.

Tempest Taming: When Jiyan’s attacks hit a target, Jiyan’s Crit. DMG is increased by 12% for 8s.

Jiyan Resonance Chain in Wuthering Waves

These are the Resonance Chains of Jiyan as per the Closed Beta Test:

Level 1- Benevolence: Resonance Skill Windqueller can be used 1 more time. When casting Resonance Skill Windqueller, the ‘Resolve’ cost is decreased by 15.

Level 2- Versatility: After casting Intro Skill Tactical Strike, Jiyan gains 30 ‘Resolve’ and his ATK is increased by 28% for 15s. This can be triggered once every 15 seconds.

Level 3- Spectation: When casting Resonance Skill Windqueller, Resonance Liberation Emerald Storm: Prelude, Resonance Skill Emerald Storm: Finale or Intro Skill Tactical Strike, Jiyan’s Crit. Rate is increased by 16% and Crit. DMG is increased by 32% for 8s.

Level 4- Prudence: When casting Resonance Liberation Emerald Storm: Prelude or Resonance Liberation Emerald Storm: Finale, the Heavy Attack DMG Bonus of all team members is increased by 25.00% for 30s.

Level 5- Resolution: The DMG multiplier of Outro Skill Discipline is increased by 120.00%. When Jiyan’s attacks hit a target, his ATK is increased by 3.00% for 8s, stacking up to 15 times; this effect is immediately maxed after he casts Intro Skill Tactical Strike.

Level 6- Fortitude: Every time Heavy Attack, Intro Skill Tactical Strike or Resonance Skill Windqueller is used, Jiyan gains 1 stack(s) of ‘Momentum,’ stacking up to 2 times. Resonance Liberation Emerald Storm: Finale will consume all ‘Momentum,’ and each stack consumed increases the DMG multiplier of Resonance Liberation Emerald Storm: Finale by 120%.