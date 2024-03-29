Wuthering Waves: How to pre-register on PC, iOS & Android

Wuthering Waves pre-registrations are live now, allowing players to sign up for the free to play gacha game ahead of its official release.

During the Wuthering Waves livestream, the devs announced that the gacha game would be released on May 22, 2024. This is incredibly exciting for fans of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, who want to add another open-world anime game to their collection.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, Kuro Games have begun to accept Wuthering Waves pre-registrations, giving players the chance to be among the first to sign up. So, if you’re looking to delve into Wuthering Waves or simply wish to see how it compares to Genshin Impact, then our Wuthering Waves pre-registration guide has you covered.

How to pre-register for Wuthering Waves

To pre-register for Wuthering Waves and get a chance to play the game ahead of release, you’ll want to follow the steps outlined below:

Head over to the official Wuthering Waves website here. Click the ‘Pre-register’ button. Register with your email address. Enter the verification code (check your junk folder). Click the ‘Submit’ button.

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll have successfully pre-registered for Wuthering Waves. Be sure to check your emails regularly as the developers will notify you once the game is playable.

While you can’t select what platform you wish to play Wuthering Waves on, the game will be released on PC, Android, and iOS. The developers have also yet to reveal Wuthering Waves pre-registration rewards, so we’ll update this article if any free items become available.

