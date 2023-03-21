Wuthering Waves: Gameplay, closed beta, & everything we know

Wuthering Waves is the latest anime open world game that aims to compete with the likes of Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact. So, if you want to know more about the upcoming game, then our hub has you covered.

Wuthering Waves is the next anime game that has gacha game fans excited, especially those who are fans of Genshin Impact and Punishing: Gray Raven. While details on the upcoming open world RPG have been rather scarce, our hub has detailed everything we currently know.

After all, if you’re looking for more games like Genshin Impact, then Wuthering Waves should be on your radar. So, if you wish to know more about Wuthering Waves – including the game’s platforms, gameplay, and beta sign-up, then we have you covered.



Kuro Game There’s a lot of hype surrounding the release of Wuthering Waves.

There is currently no Wuthering Waves release date. While the developers have yet to reveal any details on the release date, they have announced the first closed beta launch. This will enable players to delve into the open-world RPG and get an early glimpse of the game’s characters and environments.

Wuthering Waves platforms

Wuthering Waves will release on PC, Android, and iOS devices. There is currently no news on whether the game will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X|S.

While more devices could be added in the future, Kuro Game will likely reveal further news as we get nearer to the game’s release.

Wuthering Waves gameplay trailer

What is Wuthering Waves?

Wuthering Waves is an upcoming free-to-play RPG that features open world exploration and action-packed combat. According to the official Wuthering Waves Reddit page, the game takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where most of humanity has been left on the verge of extinction.

This is caused by the Lament which has led to monsters and otherworldly beings appearing around the world. It’s up to players to fight this threat and discover the mysteries surrounding the Lament.

Wuthering Waves closed beta

The Wuthering Waves closed beta will release on April 24th, 2023, and begins at 17:00 (PDT). Once live, players can play the closed beta on PC, iOS, and Android. Wuthering Waves’ closed beta will enable players to test out a number of characters, as well as explore the game’s environments and wider story.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Wuthering Waves. Make sure you bookmark this page for all the latest news and updates.