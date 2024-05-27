Wuthering Waves Echoes explained: How to get, what they are, more

Echoes are just one of the ways to upgrade your character in Kuro Games’ Wuthering Waves. Here’s how to get them, what they are, and more.

Wuthering Waves will have players collecting, leveling, and combining plenty of Echoes throughout their time in the game. This equipment is vital to forming a strong team, and ensuring you have synergy throughout your builds.

Here’s everything you need to know about Echoes in Wuthering Waves.

What are Echoes in Wuthering Waves?

Echoes are items in Wuthering Waves that can be equipped onto characters, granting them stat boosts and additional abilities. Echoes can be thought of as similar to Artifacts in Genshin Impact or Relics in Honkai Star Rail.

The Echo placed at the top of the equip list will be the one featured, granting your character an active ability to assist them on the battlefield. These can include healing effects, buffs and even new attacks to combo together.

Echoes also have their own attributes, meaning you can mix and match them to bring in new attributes.

Sonata Effects are bonuses that can be activated when you equip two Echoes from the same set. These effects can also be from different Attributes, but it depends on the Echoes you equip.

Echoes can also be leveled up, increasing their stats and unlocking sub-stats.

How to get Echoes in Wuthering Waves?

Grabbing Echoes in Wuthering Waves is pretty simple. Each time you kill a monster in the open world, they may drop an Echo. You can then run up to the Echo and hit F to absorb it, granting you that Echo.

Generally speaking, the stronger the enemy, the better the Echo that it’ll drop. This means that if you take on higher-level enemies, you’ll likely get a better Echo. However, the rarity of Echo may also vary depending on your Data Bank level.

Echo Cost in Wuthering Waves

Characters in Wuthering Waves have a maximum Cost that determines how many Echoes they can equip. Echoes come in four different costs, depending on their class.

Common: 1 Cost

Elite: 3 Cost

Overlord: 4 Cost

Calamity: 4 Cost

To increase the Cost cap for your characters, you’ll need to get Data Bank levels.

All Echoes in Wuthering Waves

As of writing, there are 52 Echoes in Wuthering Waves, but it’s likely the devs will add more with new updates. Here is a list of every available Echo in version 1.0 of Wuthering Waves.