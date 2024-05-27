Wuthering Waves Echoes explained: How to get, what they are, more

Wuthering Waves Echoes explained: How to get, what they are, moreKuro Games
Echoes are just one of the ways to upgrade your character in Kuro Games’ Wuthering Waves. Here’s how to get them, what they are, and more.
Wuthering Waves will have players collecting, leveling, and combining plenty of Echoes throughout their time in the game. This equipment is vital to forming a strong team, and ensuring you have synergy throughout your builds.
Here’s everything you need to know about Echoes in Wuthering Waves.
What are Echoes in Wuthering Waves?
Echoes are items in Wuthering Waves that can be equipped onto characters, granting them stat boosts and additional abilities. Echoes can be thought of as similar to Artifacts in Genshin Impact or Relics in Honkai Star Rail.
The Echo placed at the top of the equip list will be the one featured, granting your character an active ability to assist them on the battlefield. These can include healing effects, buffs and even new attacks to combo together.
Echoes also have their own attributes, meaning you can mix and match them to bring in new attributes.
Sonata Effects are bonuses that can be activated when you equip two Echoes from the same set. These effects can also be from different Attributes, but it depends on the Echoes you equip.
Echoes can also be leveled up, increasing their stats and unlocking sub-stats.
How to get Echoes in Wuthering Waves?
Grabbing Echoes in Wuthering Waves is pretty simple. Each time you kill a monster in the open world, they may drop an Echo. You can then run up to the Echo and hit F to absorb it, granting you that Echo.
Generally speaking, the stronger the enemy, the better the Echo that it’ll drop. This means that if you take on higher-level enemies, you’ll likely get a better Echo. However, the rarity of Echo may also vary depending on your Data Bank level.
Echo Cost in Wuthering Waves
Characters in Wuthering Waves have a maximum Cost that determines how many Echoes they can equip. Echoes come in four different costs, depending on their class.
- Common: 1 Cost
- Elite: 3 Cost
- Overlord: 4 Cost
- Calamity: 4 Cost
To increase the Cost cap for your characters, you’ll need to get Data Bank levels.
All Echoes in Wuthering Waves
As of writing, there are 52 Echoes in Wuthering Waves, but it’s likely the devs will add more with new updates. Here is a list of every available Echo in version 1.0 of Wuthering Waves.
|Echo
|Class
|Ability
|Aero Predator
|Common
|Summon an Aero Predator that throws a dart forward. The dart will bounce between enemies up to three times, dealing 18% Aero DMG each time it hits.
|Autopuppet Scout
|Elite
|Transform into Autopuppet Scout, dealing 170% Glacio DMG to the surroundings, and generate up to three Ice Walls to block off the enemies.
|Bell-Borne Geochelone
|Calamity
|Activate the protection of Bell-Borne Geochelone. Deal Glacio DMG based on 91.2% of the current character’s DEF to nearby enemies, and obtain a Bell-Borne Shield that lasts for 15 seconds.
The Bell-Borne Shield provides 50% DMG Reduction and 10% DMG Boost for the current team members and disappears after the current character is hit three times.
|Chaserazor
|Elite
|Transform into Carapace to perform a spinning attack that deals 70% Aero DMG, followed by a slash that deals 105% Aero DMG.
|Chasm Guardian
|Elite
Transform into Chasm Guardian to perform a Leap Strike that deals 171% Havoc DMG on hit. Current character loses 10% HP after the hit lands. Periodically restores current character’s HP after five seconds for up to 10% of their Max HP.
|Chirpuff
|Common
|Summon a Chirpuff that self-inflates and blasts a powerful gust of wind forward three times. Each blast inflicts 24% Aero DMG and pushes enemies backward.
|Crownless
|Overlord
|Transform into Crownless and perform up to 4 consecutive attacks. The first two attacks deal 83.80% Havoc DMG each, the third attack deals 62.85% Havoc DMG two times, and the fourth attack deals 41.90% Havoc DMG three times. After the transformation, increase current character’s Havoc DMG by 12% and Resonance Skill DMG by 12% for 15 seconds.
|Cruisewing
|Common
|Summon a Cruisewing that restores HP for all current team characters by 1% of their Max HPs plus an additional 80 points of HP, up to four times.
|Cyan-Feathered Heron
|Elite
|Transform into Cyan-Feathered Heron and charge at the enemies, dealing 148% Aero DMG. This Echo Skill interrupts enemy Special Skills upon dealing damage.
|Diamondclaw
|Common
|Transform into Crystal Scorpion and enter a Parry State. Counterattack when the Parry State is over, dealing 30%+60 Physical DMG.
|Dreamless
|Calamity
Transform into Dreamless and perform 6 consecutive attacks. The first five attacks deal 33.80% Havoc DMG each, and the last attack deal 169% Havoc DMG.
|Electro Predator
|Common
|Summon an Electro Predator to shoot the enemy five times. The first four shots deal 10.80% Electro DMG and the last deals 28.80% Electro DMG.
|Excarat
|Common
|Transform into an Excarat and tunnel underground to advance. In this state, you have the ability to change your direction and are immune to damage.
|Feilian Beringal
|Overlord
|Transform into Feilian Beringal to perform a powerful kick. If the kick lands on an enemy, immediately perform a follow-up strike. The kick deals 144.90% Aero DMG, and the follow-up strike deals 177.10% Aero DMG. After the follow-up strike hits, the current character’s Aero DMG increases by 12% and the Heavy Attack DMG increases by 12% for 15 seconds.
|Fission Junrock
|Common
|Summon a Fission Junrock. Generate a Resonance Effect that restores 2% HP for friendly units each time. If not in combat, you can pick up minerals or plants nearby.
|Flautist
|Elite
|Transform into Flautist, continuously emitting Electro lasers, dealing 33.30% Electro DMG for a total of 10 times. Gain one Concerto Energy every time a hit lands.
|Fusion Dreadmane
|Common
|Summon a Fusion Dreadmane that fiercely strikes the enemy, dealing 20% + 40 Fusion DMG.
|Fusion Prism
|Common
|Summon a Viridblaze Saurian to continuously spitfire, dealing 10.70% Fusion DMG 10 times.
|Fusion Warrior
|Common
|Transform into Fusion Warrior to perform a Counterattack. If the Counterattack is successful, the cooldown time of this skill will be reduced by 70% and 180% Fusion DMG will be dealt.
|Geohide Saurian
|Elite
|Summon a Viridblaze Saurian to continuously spit fire, dealing 10.70% Fusion DMG 10 times.
|Glacio Predator
|Common
|Summon a Glacio Predator that throws an ice spear, dealing 28.80% Glacio DMG on hit. Deal 2.88% Glacio DMG up to 10 times during the charging time, and 14.40% Glacio DMG when the spear explodes.
|Glacio Prism
|Common
|Summon a Glacio Prism that continuously fires three crystal shards, each dealing 24% Glacio DMG.
|Gulpuff
|Common
|Summon a Gulpuff that blows bubbles five times, each time dealing 14.40% Glacio DMG.
|Havoc Dreadmane
|Elite
|Transform into Havoc Dreadmane to perform tail strikes up to two times. Each strike deals 72.90% Havoc DMG. An additional strike will be performed on hit, dealing 48.60% Havoc DMG.
|Havoc Prism
|Common
|Summon a Havoc Prism to fire five crystal shards, each dealing 14.40% Havoc DMG.
|Havoc Warrior
|Common
|Transform into Havoc Warrior to attack up to three times, dealing 107.33% Havoc DMG each time.
|Hoartoise
|Common
|Transform into Hoartoise and slowly restore HP. Use the Echo skill again to exit the transformation state.
|Hoochief
|Elite
|Transform into Hoochief Cyclone and smack the enemies, dealing 149% Aero DMG.
|Hooscamp
|Common
|Transform into Hooscamp Flinger and pounce at the enemies, dealing 30% + 60 Aero DMG.
|Impermanence Heron
|Overlord
|Transform into Impermanence Heron to fly up and smack down, dealing 194.10% Havoc DMG. Long press to stay as Impermanence Heron and continuously spit flames, each attack dealing 34.83% Havoc DMG. Once the initial attack lands on any enemy, the current character regains 10 Resonance Energy.
If the current character uses their Outro Skill within the next 15 seconds, the next character’s damage dealt will be boosted by 12% for 15 seconds.
|Inferno Rider
|Overlord
|Transform into Inferno Rider to launch up to three consecutive slashes in a row, each slash dealing 151.50%, 176.75%, and 176.75% Fusion DMG respectively. After the final hit, increase the current character’s Fusion DMG by 12% and Basic Attack DMG by 12% for 15 seconds.
Long press the Echo Skill to transform into Inferno Rider and enter the Riding Mode. When exiting the Riding Mode, deal 12% Fusion DMG to enemies in front.
|Lampylumen Myriad
|Overlord
|Strike the enemies in front, dealing 30.40% Electro DMG. Summon Mech Waste to attack enemies. Mech Waste deals 200% Electro DMG on-hit and explodes after a while to deal 100% Electro DMG. After casting this Echo Skill, increase current character’s ATK by 12% for 15 seconds. Damage dealt by Mech Waste is considered Outro Skill DMG.
|Mech Abomination
|Overlord
|Strike the enemies in front, dealing 30.40% Electro DMG. Summon Mech Waste to attack enemies. Mech Waste deals 200% Electro DMG on-hit and explodes after a while to deal 100% Electro DMG. After casting this Echo Skill, increases current character’s ATK by 12% for 15 seconds. Damage dealt by Mech Waste is considered Outro Skill DMG.
|Mourning Aix
|Overlord
|Transform into Mourning Aix and perform two consecutive claw attacks, each attack dealing 98.40% and 147.60% Spectro DMG, respectively. After the transformation, increases current character’s Spectro DMG by 12% and Resonance Liberation DMG by 12% for 15 seconds.
|Rocksteady Guardian
|Elite
|Transform into Rocksteady Guardian and enter a Parry State. Upon being attacked, deal Spectro DMG equal to 5.18% of the current character’s Max HP, and perform a follow-up attack that deals Spectro DMG equal to 5.18% of the current character’s Max HP. Use the Echo skill again to exit the transformation.
If the attack received is a Special Skill attack, interrupt the enemy’s Special Skill and perform a two-stage follow-up attack, each inflicting Spectro DMG equal to 3.45% of the current character’s max HP.
|Roseshroom
|Elite
|Summon a Roseshroom that fires a laser, dealing 35.67% Havoc DMG up to three times.
|Sabyr Boar
|Common
|Summon a Sabyr Boar to headbutt the enemy into the air, dealing 20% + 40 Physical DMG.
|Snip Snap
|Common
|Summon a Snip Snap that throws fireballs at the enemy, dealing 20% + 40 Fusion DMG on-hit.
|Spearback
|Elite
|Summon a Spearback to perform five consecutive attacks. The first four attacks deal 18.73% Physical DMG and the last deals 32.10% Physical DMG.
|Spectro Prism
|Common
|Summon a Spectro Prism to emit a laser that hits the enemy up to eight times, dealing 9% Spectro DMG each time.
|Stonewall Bracer
|Elite
|Transform into Stonewall Bracer and charge forward, dealing 70.40% Physical DMG on-hit, then smash to deal 105.60% Physical DMG, and gain a shield of 10.00% of current character’s Max HP. Use the Echo skill again to exit the transformation state.
|Tambourinist
|Elite
|Summon a Tambourinist that periodically emits Melodies of Annihilation. Friendly units hit with Melodies of Annihilation deal an extra Havoc DMG of 9% with their attacks, up to 10 times.
|Tempest Mephis
|Overlord
|Transform into Tempest Mephis to perform tail swing attacks followed by a claw attack. The lightning strike summoned by the tail swing deals 64.05% Electro DMG each time, while the claw attack deals 109.80% Electro DMG. After the claw hit, increase the current character’s Electro DMG by 12% and Heavy Attack DMG by 12% for 15 seconds.
|Thundering Mephis
|Overlord
Transform into Thundering Mephis, engaging in a rapid assault of up to six strikes. The first five strikes deal 82.88% Electro DMG each, while the final strike inflicts 118.40% Electro DMG, with an additional 19.73% Electro DMG from the thunder. After the final hit, increase the current character’s Electro DMG by 12% and Resonance Liberation DMG by 12% for 15 seconds.
|Tick Tack
|Common
|Summon a Tick Tack that charges and bites the enemy. The charge from Tick Tack will deal 42.80% Havoc DMG to the enemy, and the bite will deal 64.20% Havoc DMG to the enemy. Reduces enemy Vibration Strength by up to 5% during five seconds.
|Traffic Illuminator
|Common
|Summon a Vanguard Junrock that charges forward, dealing 20% + 40 Physical DMG to enemies in its path.
|Violet-Feathered Heron
|Elite
|Transform into Violet-Feathered Heron and enter a Parry Stance. Counterattack when the Parry stance is over, dealing 180% Electro DMG. If attacked during Parry Stance, you can counterattack in advance and additionally recover five Concerto Energy.
|Whiff Whaff
|Common
|Summon a Whiff Whaff that triggers an air explosion, dealing 32.10% Aero DMG and produce a Low-pressure Zone. The Low-pressure Zone continuously pulls enemies nearby towards the center for two seconds, dealing 12.48% Aero DMG up to six times.
|Young Geohide Saurian
|Common
|Transform into Baby Viridblaze Saurian to rest in place and slowly restore HP.
|Young Roseshroom
|Common
|Summon a Baby Roseshroom that fires a laser, dealing 20% + 40 Havoc DMG.
|Zig Zag
|Common
|Summon a Zig Zag that denotates Spectro energy, dealing 30% + 60 Spectro DMG and creating a Stagnation Zone that lasts 1.8 seconds.