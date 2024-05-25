Find out how to change language in Wuthering Waves, including text and voice-over languages for the best in-game experience possible.

Much like other gacha games, Wuthering Waves’ gameplay also features cutscenes and a storyline aside from the action-packed combat. As you’ll often find yourself watching these cutscenes while progressing through the game, you may want to choose your preferred language for the best experience.

Fortunately, in terms of accessibility, Wuthering Waves offers various options when it comes to languages. It’s possible for players to change the in-game text and even switch over the voice acting to Japanese.

For those who love watching anime, this could be a pretty neat change, as you’ll likely hear some familiar voices. Check out how to change language in Wuthering Waves below.

Wuthering Waves: How to change text and voice-over language

kuro game All language settings that you can tweak in Wuthering Waves.

You can change your language settings in Wuthering Waves by bringing up the menu and selecting the cogwheel icon. This will bring up various in-game settings, including language. Here’s a step-by-step to change your language in Wuthering Waves:

Launch Wuthering Waves. Press ESC or tap the icon on the top right to bring up the menu. Head to Language Settings. Click the Language Selection bar to change the text and voice-over language.

It’s worth knowing that when changing the game’s voice-over language, you’ll actually need to download the language’s Voice Pack first. This can be done from the Language Voice Packs option or directly when you download a new language for the first time, as a prompt will appear.

Later on, if you decide to change your mind or want to free up space for future updates, it’s also possible to uninstall a previously downloaded Voice Pack. All you need to do is select the language you’d like to remove in the Voice Packs option and hit Uninstall.

All supported languages in Wuthering Waves

So far, these are all the language options you can find in Wuthering Waves. We’ll make sure to update this list once more languages get added.

Text language:

English

Japanese

Chinese (Simplified)

Chinese (Traditional)

French

German

Spanish

Korean

Voice Over language:

English

Japanese

Mandarin

Korean

