How to get the Power Infused Mushroom in WoW Burning Crusade Classic - Dexerto

The chaotic world of WoW Burning Crusade Classic makes finding some of the best loot pretty difficult, but we’ve compiled this guide with all the steps you need to find the game-changing Power Infused Mushroom.

As World of Warcraft fans avidly await the highly anticipated content expansion to WoW Shadowlands, the Chains of Domination, players across the globe have dove headfirst into WoW Burning Crusade Classic to sate their Warcraft desires.

A remake of the Burning Crusade expansion that released back in 2007, the storyline and objectives are likely pretty familiar to those who are making their return to the plains of Azeroth. If you’re new to the title, though, you might be a bit overwhelmed.

One of the most coveted loot items in the game is the Power Infused Mushroom, but it’s not easy to find. So, we’ve compiled this handy guide to help you snuff out the adorable little fungi.

Contents

What is the Power Infused Mushroom?

Bearing a pretty uncanny resemblance to the Super Mushrooms you find scattered throughout Nintendo’s Super Mario universe, the Power Infused Mushroom is the perfect tool for PvP and PvE players alike.

The item is a Trinket and can be inserted into your armor in order to enhance it. Its stats are listed below:

Restores 200 mana for every final blow dealt to an enemy that gives honor or experience .

for every dealt to an enemy that gives . Importantly, this effect cannot occur more than once in a period of 10s.

in a period of Item Level 97

10s cooldown

Overall, the benefits are pretty obvious: 200 mana regen every ten seconds? Yes, please.

How to get the WoW Classic Power Infused Mushroom

In order to claim your own adorable little toadstool, you’ll need to make your way to the Underbog Dungeon, where you’ll be able to find the quest that the item is a reward for.

You’ll get the quest from Khn’nix, who is an NPC located at Sporeggar in the Zangarmarsh. Entitled ‘Stalk the Stalker,’ your job is to retrieve the Brain of the Black Stalker, the dungeon’s fourth boss.

Here’s how to complete ‘Stalk to Stalker:’

Activate the quest with Khn’nix. Fight your way through the Underbog Dungeon until you reach The Black Stalker. The Stalker is the dungeon’s final boss, and deals a mixture of Physical and Nature Damage.

and deals a mixture of Physical and Nature Damage. It’s power relies on players being clumped together, so make sure you’re well spaced out so that its Chain Lightening and Static Charge damage doesn’t transfer.

so that its Chain Lightening and Static Charge damage doesn’t transfer. If you get Levitated, you can still deal ranged damage, so keep fighting! Retrieve the Brain of the Black Stalker and return to Khn’nix. You’ll be offered two rewards: the Power Infused Mushroom and the Essence Infused Mushroom. Select the Power Infused one and you’re good to go! Essence Infused does a similar thing to Power Infused, but instead gives 200 HP instead of mana.

So, that’s how to score yourself the small but mighty Power Infused Mushroom in WoW Burning Crusade Classic!

