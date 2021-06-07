Layer Hopping in WoW Classic: What it is & how to do it - Dexerto

If you’re looking to jump into WoW: The Burning Crusade Classic with friends, you’ll need to know about layer hopping. Never heard of it? Don’t worry, we’ve got an extensive guide right here.

The highly anticipated rerelease of World of Warcraft’s iconic expansion, The Burning Crusade Classic, has attracted players new and old to venture into the Dark Portal and experience its demonic horrors firsthand.

If you’re going to make the most of your WoW journey, though, there’s plenty of little tips and tricks that can help you navigate the treacherous terrain of the Outland. From installing helpful addons to finding the best fishing spots, there’s a lot to learn.

One of the most important parts of getting to grips with Classic, though, is the idea of ‘layer hopping.’ If this sounds like some Orcish gibberish to you, don’t worry. We’ve got everything you need to know right here.

What is ‘layer hopping’ in WoW Classic?

Unlike the retail version of WoW, WoW Classic includes the concept of ‘layer hopping.’ This is due to the game’s programming.

Every realm that you visit in WoW Classic has multiple versions of the same world all stacked on top of one another. These are your ‘layers.’

This is a simple method of population control, as when one reaches its population cap, any new players that log in will be sent to the next available ‘layer.’

Problems arise, though, if you’re looking to play with a group of friends who are on one, while you’re on another one. After all, exploring Azeroth is a lot more fun if you’re got your guild members alongside you, right?

How to change layers in WoW Classic

If you’re looking to sneak into another layer, then you’ll need to know which one you’re on. The best way to do that is to install the Nova World Buffs addon. If you’re totally bamboozled by the addon system, don’t worry, we’ve got a guide right here.

In order to layer hop, here’s everything you need to do:

Download and install Nova World Buffs. Go to the ‘configuration‘ menu. Select ‘Show Minimap Layer‘, and then close the menu. You will now see which layer you are on, displayed at the bottom of your minimap. You will need to target an NPC in order to see this, otherwise, it will continually show ‘no layer’. You can now ask for a layer hop by typing “looking for Layer Hop, not Layer [X]“. Ensure that you specify which layer you do not want to end up on.

Layer hopping has a lot of perks. You can play with friends, make new friends, and even just get a change of scenery. In terms of collectibles, you’ll be able to gather different resources a lot quicker as well.

So, that’s all you need to know in order to start zipping around Azeroth and the Outland.

