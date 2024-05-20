Solo Leveling Arise: Best Artifact sets for every hunter character

Solo Leveling: Arise lets players obtain and equip several different Artifacts for Sung Jinwoo and all other hunter characters to give them unique skill and ability upgrades.

You can get two types of Artifacts: Armor and Jewelry. Just like any popular gacha game, once you have collected and equipped half or the whole of the set, your characters will gain even more benefits.

However, knowing which Artifact sets are the best for each of your hunters has proved tricky.

Solo Leveling Arise: All Armor Artifact sets and their benefits

There are eight Armor Artifact sets you can get in Solo Leveling: Arise and these all give different benefits for your hunter characters.

Armor Artifact sets Two-piece benefits Four-piece benefits Toughness (Hard Leather) Critical Hit rate increases by 8% Critical Hit Damage increases by 32% Armed (Black Lion) Attack damage increases by 5% Break effect increases by 30% when attacking the Weakness attribute Solid Analysis (New Hunter) Damage increases by 15% while Break attack activated Break effect increases by 30% when attacking Weakness attribute Solid Foundation (Dragon Knight) Basic Attack damage increases by 18% Attacking charges Core Gauge by 60% One-hit Kill (Almighty Kargalgan) Ultimate damage increases by 25% Ultimate cooldown period decreases by 40% Destroyer (High-ranking Demon) Power Gauge acquisition rate increased by 20% Power Gauge starts at 50% Noble Sacrifice (Holy) Health increases by 8% Decreases attack by 8%

Increases hunting team’s attack by 8%. Guardian (Palace Guard) Shield effect increases by 30% Team’s damage increases by 10% for 10 seconds when another hunter in your team activates a Shield.

Solo Leveling Arise: All Jewelry Artifact sets and their benefits

There are six Jewelry Artifact sets you can get in Solo Leveling: Arise, which provide unique benefits for your hunter characters.

Jewelry Artifact set Two-piece benefits Four-piece benefits Concentration of Firepower (Viridescent) Mana consumption rate increases by 20%

Damage increases by 5%

Basic skill cooldown decreases by 5% Damage increases to 15%

Cooldown Reduction effect for basic skills increased by 15% Champion on the Field (Red-Eyed) Attack increases by 5% for 4 seconds Attack Increase effect rises to allow 4 maximum stacks Berserker (Skeleton) Damage increases by 15% while the hunter has 50% or less Health Damage rises to 30% while the hunter has 70% or less Executioner (Behemoth) Damage increases by 8% while attacking with 40% or less Health Attack of the hunter and team increases by 12% for 10 seconds while switching characters Outstanding Connection (Aquamarine) Attack of the hunter and team increases to 28% for 15 seconds while switching characters Attack of hunter and team increases to 28% for 15 seconds while switching characters Expert (Beast) Critical Hit has a 25% chance to increase attack by 0.8% Critical Hit has a 50% chance to increase attack by 1.6%

Solo Leveling Arise: Best Artifact sets for every hunter character

Every hunter in Solo Leveling: Arise will best benefit from having different Artifacts and their sets equipped due to the diverse range of skills and abilities, as well as the strengths and weaknesses they possess.

Netmarble Sung Jinwoo with the full Toughness (Hard Leather) Armor set and Expert (Beast) Jewelry set equipped.

For example, Choi Jong-In can’t perform Critical Damage attacks, so using the Toughness (Hard Leather) Armor Artifact set and the Expert (Beast) Jewelry Artifact set to boost these stats, is completely pointless.

Despite the variation, some have proved to be better for a greater amount of hunters than others.

Toughness (Hard Leather) was the most popular Armor set choice, which was picked 14 times and increases Critical Hit damage. Armed (Black Lion) falls in second with 13 picks and increases overall attack damage.

Meanwhile, the Executioner (Behemoth) was the most popular Jewelry Artifact set, which greatly increases damage when your health is low and was chosen 11 times. Shortly behind, was the Expert (Beast) Jewelry set, which was picked 10 times and again gives hunters who use it the chance to increase the Critical Hit damage.

The Berserker (Skeleton) and Outstanding Connection (Aquamarine) were both picked 9 times respectively.

Characters (Hunters) Armor Artifact sets Jewelry Artifact sets Sung Jinwoo Toughness (Hard Leather)

Armed (Black Lion)

Solid Foundation (Dragon Knight) Expert (Beast)

Berserker (Skeleton)

Champion on the Field (Red-Eyed) Cha Hae-In Toughness (Hard Leather)

Armed (Black Lion) Expert (Beast)

Min Byung-Gu Noble Sacrifice (Holy)

Toughness (Hard Leather) Outstanding Connection (Aquamarine) Choi Jong-In Armed (Black Lion)

One-hit Kill (Almighty Kargalgan) Berserker (Skeleton)

Executioner (Behemoth) Emma Laurent Solid Analysis (New Hunter)

Noble Sacrifice (Holy)

Toughness (Hard Leather) Executioner (Behemoth) Seo Jiwoo Toughness (Hard Leather)

Armed (Black Lion) Expert (Beast)

Berserker (Skeleton)

Champion on the Field (Red-Eyed) Baek Yonhoo (Silver Mane) Toughness (Hard Leather)

Armed (Black Lion)

Solid Foundation (Dragon Knight) Expert (Beast) Kang Taeshik Toughness (Hard Leather)

Armed (Black Lion) Expert (Beast)

Champion on the Field (Red-Eyed) Lee Bora Toughness (Hard Leather)

Armed (Black Lion) Expert (Beast)

Outstanding Connection (Aquamarine) Lim Tae-Gyu Solid Foundation (Dragon Knight)

Solid Analysis (New Hunter)

Armed (Black Lion) Executioner (Behemoth)

Champion on the Field (Red-Eyed)

Expert (Beast) Nam Chae-Young Solid Analysis (New Hunter)

Noble Sacrifice (Holy) Outstanding Connection (Aquamarine)

Concentration of Firepower (Viridescent) Hwang Dongsoo Toughness (Hard Leather)

One-hit Kill (Almighty Kargalgan) Berserker (Skeleton)

Executioner (Behemoth) Park Heejin Toughness (Hard Leather)

Armed (Black Lion) Expert (Beast)

Champion on the Field (Red-Eyed) Baek Yonhoo Solid Analysis (New Hunter)

Toughness (Hard Leather) Executioner (Behemoth)

Berserker (Skeleton) Kim Chul Noble Sacrifice (Holy)

Guardian (Palace Guard) Outstanding Connection (Aquamarine)

Executioner (Behemoth) Yoo Jinho Noble Sacrifice (Holy)

Guardian (Palace Guard) Outstanding Connection (Aquamarine)

Executioner (Behemoth) Hwang Dongsuk Noble Sacrifice (Holy)

Solid Analysis (New Hunter) Executioner (Behemoth)

Berserker (Skeleton) Ann Ruiz Armed (Black Lion)

Toughness (Hard Leather)

Solid Analysis (New Hunter) Champion on the Field (Red-Eyed)

Outstanding Connection (Aquamarine) Son Chiyul Armed (Black Lion)

One-hit Kill (Almighty Kargalgan) Executioner (Behemoth)

Berserker (Skeleton) Woo Jinchul Solid Foundation (Dragon Knight)

Solid Analysis (New Hunter) Executioner (Behemoth)

Berserker (Skeleton) Han Song-Yi Armed (Black Lion)

Toughness (Hard Leather) Champion on the Field (Red-Eyed)

Expert (Beast) Lee Joohee Noble Sacrifice (Holy) Outstanding Connection (Aquamarine) Jo Kyuhwan Armed (Black Lion)

Solid Foundation (Dragon Knight) Executioner (Behemoth)

Berserker (Skeleton) Park Beom-Shik Toughness (Hard Leather)

Noble Sacrifice (Holy) Outstanding Connection (Aquamarine)

Expert (Beast) Kim Sangshik Noble Sacrifice (Holy) Outstanding Connection (Aquamarine)

