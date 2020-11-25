Top 5 best class/race combos in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands - Dexerto

WoW Shadowlands is lifting back the veil of the known world of Azeroth and giving players the chance to experience what lies beyond. With a new expansion comes players wanting to try out new characters. But what combinations of race and class work best? Find out below.

Choosing a class and a race to play, whether it’s your main toon or an alt can be an important choice in the MMORPG: making sure the character clicks with you and fits in with your personal fantasy. While each race’s racial abilities can slightly improve your overall experience of the game, it’s not enough to necessarily push players into one race over the other. Often, it can come down to lore reasons and what looks coolest together.

Here, we’ve detailed our top five favorite class/race combinations for you to try out in the future in World of Warcraft.

Blood Elf Rogue

Rogues are a great class to utilize in a PvE environment. With skills like Shadowstep, Stealth and Vanish allowing you to quickly hide from foes, or appear in a flash behind them, Rogues are fun to play. Blood Elves have a racial ability called ‘Arcane Torrent’ that when activated as a Rogue, restores 15 energy (the rogue equivalent of mana) to the player. This can be incredibly useful in a pinch and is a great addition to any Rogue’s toolkit in a PvE environment.

A 1% boost to critical chance through Arcane Acuity’s racial is also handy, Blood Elf female-presenting characters also have arguably the coolest stealth animations in-game, particularly the crouch, which puts the character into a stalking-like, ready to pounce animation.

Worgen Druid

With Worgens already being a ‘shapeshifter’ to a degree, extending this further by playing a Druid is a great option. With grizzled bear and cat forms, the Werewolf theme is extended into both of these. Druids also have Travel forms, which differ depending upon what your traveling across, as well as a Flight Form to escape from danger in a pinch.

Worgen characters have the Running Wild racial which activates their ‘true form’, putting them on all fours and allowing them to zip across the map with a movement speed increase of 200%.

They also fit within lore, if that’s something you’re looking for, too. In Silverpine Forest, the Gilneas Liberation Front disguised themselves in their Bear Form to confuse the enemy. Following the bears being slain, they would leave behind a Worgen form. With their curse originating in the dream, too, it can be safe to say that Worgen are likely to have an affinity towards the class.

Pandaren Shaman

With a deep respect for their ancestors, Pandaren are a great choice for Shamans. Respecting and harnessing the elements and utilizing them to further their goal works wonderfully well. It’s a big part of the Shamanistic beliefs and is a great fit. The race has strong symbolic associations to it, too.

Pandaren Shamans casting animations are awesome. When casting their basic abilities like Lightning Bolt, wind flurries around the character’s hair swirling the magic with their hands as they cast. It looks absolutely fantastic.

Their totems are also great looking, too. Featuring a paw print on the center barrel and a thick red rope, these totems are some of the coolest looking in the game.

Night Elf Demon Hunter

One of the least played classes in World of Warcraft, Night Elf Demon Hunters look incredible. Shadowlands’ extra customization options for races (including the Overwatch-inspired Sombra hair shown above) fits fantastically well with the Demon Hunter aesthetic.

Blood Elves, in comparison, often look too small and can be swamped against the giant Warglaive sizing – something that is mitigated slightly with a Nelf. They look powerful, agile and have fantastic animations compared to the Belf counterpart. Night Elves’ Silver trim armor looks great against the silver-based jewelry available for the race, too.

A bonus is their racial ability. Shadowmeld gives you the ability to “dodge” spells that don’t have an instant cast and are targeted to players, which can also come in very handy in a PvP situation. You can slip into the shadows with it, too, lasting until it’s canceled, or until movement begins.

Undead Mage

Undead mages are the coolest classes to utilize in WoW. With the optional bone option for character customization, and an emphasis on grungy/rock-based hairstyles, Undead character looks fantastic. Their animations for casting are second to none, and they work fantastically well for the Venthyr or Necrolord Covenants in Shadowlands.

With great mana-restoring racials such as ‘Cannibalize’, and ‘Touch of The Grave’ giving a chance to drain the target and deal shadow damage, also healing you. It also provides indefinite underwater breathing, and with a mage’s sometimes long casting times, this can come at your aid in a pinch.

So, there you have it. Our top five recommendations for fantastic class and race combinations in World of Warcraft.