Top 5 best class/race combos in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands - Dexerto

 Top 5 best class/race combos in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands
World of Warcraft

Top 5 best class/race combos in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

Published: 25/Nov/2020 10:03

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Image showing Ardenweald with the Shadowlands logo and 'best
Activision-Blizzard

shadowlands World of Warcraft WoW

WoW Shadowlands is lifting back the veil of the known world of Azeroth and giving players the chance to experience what lies beyond. With a new expansion comes players wanting to try out new characters. But what combinations of race and class work best? Find out below.

Choosing a class and a race to play, whether it’s your main toon or an alt can be an important choice in the MMORPG: making sure the character clicks with you and fits in with your personal fantasy. While each race’s racial abilities can slightly improve your overall experience of the game, it’s not enough to necessarily push players into one race over the other. Often, it can come down to lore reasons and what looks coolest together.

Here, we’ve detailed our top five favorite class/race combinations for you to try out in the future in World of Warcraft.

Blood Elf Rogue

Blood Elf Rogue in Zandalar, crouching while in stealth
Activision-Blizzard
Blood Elf females have objectively the best rogue animations.

Rogues are a great class to utilize in a PvE environment. With skills like Shadowstep, Stealth and Vanish allowing you to quickly hide from foes, or appear in a flash behind them, Rogues are fun to play. Blood Elves have a racial ability called ‘Arcane Torrent’ that when activated as a Rogue, restores 15 energy (the rogue equivalent of mana) to the player. This can be incredibly useful in a pinch and is a great addition to any Rogue’s toolkit in a PvE environment.

A 1% boost to critical chance through Arcane Acuity’s racial is also handy, Blood Elf female-presenting characters also have arguably the coolest stealth animations in-game, particularly the crouch, which puts the character into a stalking-like, ready to pounce animation.

Worgen Druid

Worgen Druid female and their cat and bear forms
Activision-Blizzard
Worgen Druids are a fantastic choice, visually.

With Worgens already being a ‘shapeshifter’ to a degree, extending this further by playing a Druid is a great option. With grizzled bear and cat forms, the Werewolf theme is extended into both of these. Druids also have Travel forms, which differ depending upon what your traveling across, as well as a Flight Form to escape from danger in a pinch.

Worgen characters have the Running Wild racial which activates their ‘true form’, putting them on all fours and allowing them to zip across the map with a movement speed increase of 200%.

They also fit within lore, if that’s something you’re looking for, too. In Silverpine Forest, the Gilneas Liberation Front disguised themselves in their Bear Form to confuse the enemy. Following the bears being slain, they would leave behind a Worgen form. With their curse originating in the dream, too, it can be safe to say that Worgen are likely to have an affinity towards the class.

Pandaren Shaman

Pandaren Shaman with Totems in Zandalar
Activision-Blizzard
Shamans’ totems are visually fantastic, too.

With a deep respect for their ancestors, Pandaren are a great choice for Shamans. Respecting and harnessing the elements and utilizing them to further their goal works wonderfully well. It’s a big part of the Shamanistic beliefs and is a great fit. The race has strong symbolic associations to it, too.

Pandaren Shamans casting animations are awesome. When casting their basic abilities like Lightning Bolt, wind flurries around the character’s hair swirling the magic with their hands as they cast. It looks absolutely fantastic.

Their totems are also great looking, too. Featuring a paw print on the center barrel and a thick red rope, these totems are some of the coolest looking in the game.

Night Elf Demon Hunter

Demon Hunter Night Elf in The Shattered Abyss
Activision-Blizzard
Demon Hunters Night Elves look fantastic, especially alongside the new customization and hair options introduced with Shadowlands.

One of the least played classes in World of Warcraft, Night Elf Demon Hunters look incredible. Shadowlands’ extra customization options for races (including the Overwatch-inspired Sombra hair shown above) fits fantastically well with the Demon Hunter aesthetic.

Blood Elves, in comparison, often look too small and can be swamped against the giant Warglaive sizing – something that is mitigated slightly with a Nelf. They look powerful, agile and have fantastic animations compared to the Belf counterpart. Night Elves’ Silver trim armor looks great against the silver-based jewelry available for the race, too.

A bonus is their racial ability. Shadowmeld gives you the ability to “dodge” spells that don’t have an instant cast and are targeted to players, which can also come in very handy in a PvP situation. You can slip into the shadows with it, too, lasting until it’s canceled, or until movement begins.

Undead Mage

An Undead Mage in WoW casting a spell in Zandalar
Activision-Blizzard
Undead mages are an obvious choice for caster classes.

Undead mages are the coolest classes to utilize in WoW. With the optional bone option for character customization, and an emphasis on grungy/rock-based hairstyles, Undead character looks fantastic. Their animations for casting are second to none, and they work fantastically well for the Venthyr or Necrolord Covenants in Shadowlands.

With great mana-restoring racials such as ‘Cannibalize’, and ‘Touch of The Grave’ giving a chance to drain the target and deal shadow damage, also healing you. It also provides indefinite underwater breathing, and with a mage’s sometimes long casting times, this can come at your aid in a pinch.

So, there you have it. Our top five recommendations for fantastic class and race combinations in World of Warcraft.

Sponsored

Chipotle Challenger Series 2020: Sign-up, teams, format, more

Published: 12/Nov/2020 10:00 Updated: 24/Nov/2020 15:33

by Calum Patterson
Chipotle Challenger series 4 talent list

Chipotle Challenger Series Sponsored

The Chipotle Challenger Series returns for the final event of 2020, as Fortnite players have the chance to compete against a star-studded list of influencers and win big prizes.

This is the fourth edition of the 2020 Chipotle Challenger Series, and previous tournaments were won by surprise teams, so it could be your chance. You’ll need to make it through the qualifiers to take home the winner’s prize and a year’s worth of free burritos in the finale.

How to sign up

The competition is open to all players in the US or Canada ages 13 years and up. You’ll need to squad up with two teammates, as this is a Trios event, and register your team here.

It’s important to note that all teams need to have one player on PC as party leader, so you’re able to queue in custom lobbies via Mayhem.

The Top 4 teams from the qualifiers will then advance to the finale on December 8.

Chipotle Challenger Series Stream

You can watch the action unfold on Chipotle’s official Twitch channel.

Schedule

Qualifiers

  • November 24: 3pm PST/6pm EST and 6pm PST/9pm EST
  • December 1st: 3pm PST/6pm EST and 6pm PST/9pm EST

Chipotle Challenger Series VI Finale

  • December 8: 3pm PST/6pm EST

Who’s playing?

The fourth Chipotle Challenger series features another star-studded lineup of contestants, who you have the chance to compete against.

Streamers / Pro Players

  • Bugha
  • Mongraal
  • Clix
  • NickEh30
  • Nate Hill
  • Ewok
  • Ronaldo
  • ARKHRAM
  • Rehx
  • EpikWhale
  • dubs
  • Reverse2K
  • Emad
  • Zexrow

Celebrities / Athletes

  • Juju Smith-Schuster
  • Tyler Josheph (Twenty One Pilots)
  • Jagger Eaton
  • Heimana Reynolds

Format

Qualifiers

In the Chipotle Challenger Series Fortnite event, there are four qualifiers for teams of three to try to get through. Teams score one point for each elimination they earn, as well as points for placing.

  • Up to 1000 trio teams
  • Private lobbies for a 3-hour play window
  • Ladder system that allows registrants to play for the whole 3-hour window

Finale

Qualifying teams then have the chance to go head to head in a private lobby with teams of streaming superstars, celebrities and athletes.

  • Top 4 teams from each qualifier advance
  • 17 teams of invited talent
  • Private lobby
  • 5-game series

Chipotle Challenger Series Prize Pool

A total of $50,000 in prize money is up for grabs. But, that’s not all – as with previous events, the top three teams also secure themselves free burritos for a year!

  • 1st: $30,000 + free burritos for 1 year
  • 2nd: $15,000 + free burritos for 1 year
  • 3rd: $5,000 + free burritos for 1 year

Previous Chipotle Challenger Series results

Here’s a look back at how previous events in the Chipotle Challenger series have finished.

Chipotle Warzone Challenge #1 – April 30

Here are the top-10 placing teams for the first Chipotle Challenger Series event. The winners, a surprise team, actually had to go through the qualifier stages to make it to the main event.

Full results & tournament recap

Chipotle Warzone Challenge #2 – July 16

As with the first Challengers Series tournament, the second event on July 16 also featured a relatively unknown pair of Warzone players top the star-studded list of participants, taking home $25,000 and a year’s worth of burritos.

Full results, highlights & recap

Chipotle - Twitch

Chipotle Fortnite Challenge Results – October 1

This time, though, the winners were a little less shocking as Furious, Ronaldo, and illest took home the grand prize – $50,000 and a year’s worth of free Chipotle burritos!

The Trio blitzed through to first place with three extremely high scoring games out of their five in the grand finals. 77 points pushed them just ahead of the second-best team on the day by a total of three points.

Full results & tournament recap.

Chipotle Challenger Series event
Twitch: Chipotle
A look at the top three Trios at the end of the Chipotle Challenger Series event.

What is the Chipotle Challenger Series?

The Chipotle Challenger Series first launched last year at DreamHack in Dallas, TX and is now virtual for 2020 with an online tournament that gives every fan across the U.S. and Canada the opportunity to join the competition and prove their skills in some of the world’s most popular games.

A live-broadcasted Finale is held, featuring the top-performing teams from the Qualifiers up against the streamers and celebrities.

These teams have the opportunity to go head-to-head against fan-favorites in esports as well as Chipotle-fan gamers in sports, music, and entertainment.

Some of the big names that took part in the first tournament of the 2020 Chipotle Challenger Series included award-winning DJ Steve Aoki, actors Finn Wolfhard, Jerry Ferrara, Colton Underwood, and Cameron Fuller, esports players Tommey, Rallied, Shane ‘ShAnE’ McKerral, and Crowder, streamers ItzWarsz, Symfuhny, Di3seL, TSM Diego, and HusKerrs, YouTuber FaZe Swagg, baseball players Joc Pederson, Cody Bellinger, and Joey Gallo, DJ-Gamer CRAY, USA Hockey’s Hilary Knight, elite basketball prospects James Wiseman, R.J. Hampton, and Tre Jones, U.S. Soccer’s Allie Long, and athlete Demi Bagby.

Chipotle and esports

This is far from Chipotle’s first foray into the world of esports. In 2017 the company made headlines as one of OpTic Gaming’s main sponsors and the Chipotle logo was on proud display when the organization’s Call of Duty roster took home the trophy at the 2017 Call of Duty World League Championship.

The Challenger Series first kicked off at DreamHack Dallas, where players duked it out on PUBG, before moving to Fortnite for the second event at DreamHack Atlanta.

In 2018 Chipotle became a title sponsor of Team SoloMid’s competitive Fortnite roster, specifically the TSM Fortnite house in California. This has led to various collaborations, including one of the world’s most recognized streamers, Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani, creating his own burrito inside a Chipotle store.

 

