How to form, join & leave a guild in WoW Burning Crusade Classic

Wondering how to form, join or leave a guild in World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic? Here’s everything you need to know about guilds in WoW TBC Classic.

As players continue to flock to the gates of the Dark Portal in World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic, one of the first steps in your Azeroth journey is to join a guild.

Groups of like-minded adventures who set off to slay the competition in style, guilds offer not only enhanced team gameplay, but a great excuse for players to get together for some drinks down at the local inn.

If, however, you’ve decided to forge your own path to glory, here’s how to leave a guild in WoW Classic and Burning Crusade.

How to form a guild in WoW TBC Classic

To make a guild in WoW Classic, players need to purchase a Guild Charter from an Alliance or Horde capital city for ten silver.

After that, the player with the charter needs to get ten signatures from others they are looking to play with, and maybe even some new friends, too!

Once you’ve collected ten willing victims, you can form your guild. Upon formation, the ten-person limit is abolished, and players can leave without the guild disbanding and having to reform.

How to join a WoW TBC Classic guild

If you’re looking to make some new friends and take on the world together, then you’ll need to find a Guild Charter that’s open to taking in new players.

This requires a bit of work on your end, so be ready to advertise yourself in the chat. To find an open guild we suggest:

Talking to people in-game to see if you can join their guild.

to see if you can join their guild. Dropping a message in the global chat asking for any guild opportunities.

asking for any guild opportunities. Ask friends you already know who play the game to join their guild.

How to leave a guild in WoW TBC Classic

While it might not make you the most popular person in Azeroth, thankfully, you can leave your guild pretty easily.

To quit your guild, all you have to do is just type ‘/gquit’ into the chat bar, which will automatically remove you from whatever guild you’re currently in. From here, you can immediately join up with a new guild.

So that’s how to leave your guild in WoW Classic – thankfully it’s a pretty painless process.

