How to fly in WoW Classic: flight paths, flying mounts, more - Dexerto

Flying is without a doubt one of the quickest and most reliable ways to get where you need to go in World of Warcraft Classic, and Burning Crusade Classic offers even more options than ever.

One of the most exciting parts of WoW’s Burning Crusade Classic is that players will have the chance to grab flying mounts for the first time ever (outside of retail, at least).

This literally opens up a whole new dimension of Azeroth and the Outland for players to explore in the game, but if you thought regular mounts were expensive, just wait until you see how much gold these will cost.

For those who can’t afford a flying mount yet, the flight paths for each faction is another way to get around. There’s also other ways to get airborne, which we’ll go over here.

Contents

Alliance & Horde Flight Paths

If you played WoW Classic Vanilla, Shadowlands, or the other retail expansions before, you’re probably familiar with the Flight Masters scattered around the world for Horde and Alliance players.

Once you talk to any of them, you’ll be able to fly to any other Flight Master you’ve unlocked on the same continent for a small fee, cutting down travel times significantly. The only catch is you can’t fly to a Flight Master until you talk to them directly, so that should always be the first thing you do when entering a new zone.

Griffin, Hippogriffs, Bats, and Wyverns will only get you so far though, as they can’t transport you from one continent to the other. For that, you’ll need to hop on a boat to travel between Kalimdor and the Eastern Kingdoms; or head through the Dark Portal to reach the Outlands.

WoW Classic flying Mounts cost & requirements

The Burning Crusade was the first expansion that introduced flying mounts back when it first came out, and players that have been grinding through Classic are finally able to take to the skies themselves for what feels like the first time once again.

There are three things you have to do before you’re able to fly, with the first being getting to level 70. Once that’s done, you can get trained to use either Normal or Epic flying mounts, then finally, purchase your airborne steed. The mounts cost anywhere from 100-1000 gold, but the training is what will really get you, costing 1000 gold for normal, and 5000 for Epic.

Normal flying training — 800g

— 800g Normal flying mounts — 100g

— 100g Epic flying training — 5,000g

— 5,000g Epic flying mount — 1,000g

You can reduce these prices significantly though if you build up your reputation with the faction that controls the city where your flight trainer of choice is located.

So, what’s the difference between Epic and Normal flying mounts? Well, just like traditional mounts they affect how fast your movement is increased, with Normal granting a 60% speed increase, and Epic boosting it by 100%.

If you don’t want to cough up that kind of cash, though, there is another option — for some players at least.

How to fly in WoW Burning Crusade Classic for cheap

WoW Burning Crusade Classic Flying Form

If you want to fly earlier than anyone else though, and without spending thousands of gold, there is another way. However, only Druids can take advantage of it.

As soon as Druids hit level 68 they can learn Flying Form which allows them to turn into their own flying mount for the low, low price of just 8 gold, 60 silver. There is also an “Epic” flying form that provides the 100% speed increase, but the questline to unlock it will still require 5000 gold to complete.

So, if you want to take to the skies while your guildies and friends are still treading the earth like some kind of snake or worm, it’s an easy choice: choose Druid.

WoW Classic Parachute Cloak

We know, we know, you’re thinking “Dexerto, the Parachute Cloak doesn’t actually let you fly, it just lets you glide,” and you’re 100% right. However, it’s still a neat item that you can grab and use at level 45 long before you get a flying mount.

All you need to have is level 225 Engineering (or a friend who does), the recipe, the required materials, and you’re all set! No, you won’t be able to fly wherever you want, but fall damage will be a thing of the past, and it’s super useful if you like to run Battlegrounds PvP as well.

That’s basically everything you need to know about flying in WoW Classic: The Burning Crusade. If you want to get a flying mount, be sure to save up your gold (unless you’re a druid), and we’ll see you in the skies beyond the Dark Portal.

