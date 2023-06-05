Valorant stars lash out at pesky stream snipers being paid in crypto to throw

Valorant content creators are lashing out at problematic stream snipers who are being paid in crypto to throw their live games.

Crypto throwing is a relatively new concept in the world of stream sniping. The concept is simple, players put a “bounty” out on a streamer on a Discord server, and players can claim the “bounty” by throwing said streamer’s ranked game.

As for why players would pay for this service, we won’t ever really know. But the prevailing theory is that players are betting against a streamer’s competitive game, and paying others to queue snipe them in hopes of a massive payday.

Article continues after ad

The problem has gotten so out of hand that Valorant streaming superstar, tarik, created his own private 10-man lobbies to skirt around public matches.

And it seems the problem has once again risen in relevance as Valorant’s biggest streamers are hitting out at stream snipers for crypto throwing their ranked games.

Valorant streamer PROD posted a screenshot from a Discord server, showing a bounty board listing of some of Valorant’s biggest streamers, with price tags for how much stream snipers can get by throwing their games.

Article continues after ad

“No wonder I can’t hit Radiant,” PROD said along with the screenshot. The screenshot comes from a now-deleted video about crypto throwers from Shopify Rebellion’s assistant coach, tdawgg.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The screenshot includes names such as G2 player and streamer, Shazam, Kyedae, Sinatraa, and Stewie2k. Also included in the list are tdawgg and PROD.

Shazam responded to the tweet, pretending to quote a viewer, “Shaz always cries about steam snipers.”

Kyedae also responded to the tweet, saying, “this just makes me so sad. I don’t even know what to say. This is obviously very first-world problems but it sucks.”

Article continues after ad

As for how Riot is addressing this, they haven’t just yet. tarik’s 10 man lobbies were only temporary, and it is not in use as of now. And Valorant’s Premier mode has just finished its beta launch, but is not meant to be a complete replacement for Competitive queue.