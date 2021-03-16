Valorant Agent 16 details: leaks, abilities, release date, more - Dexerto

Valorant has been steadily building its roster every Act. As we look forward to Episode 2 Act 3, people are already guessing what Riot has in store for Agent 16. Here’s everything we know.

With the launch of Ghanaian Agent Astra, there are now 15 Valorant Agents for teams to strategize around. With Act 2 presumably ending on April 27, we can look forward to what may come next.

There are already signs of Agent 16 and their impact on Valorant, as Riot continues to subtly tell and build the story of Kingdom and the characters of Future Earth.

Valorant Agent 16 details: abilities, gameplay, more

Since we’re still weeks away until Riot fully leans into the Act 3 hype, we don’t have much to go off of for the next Agent in Valorant.

With that said, a Valorant teaser has been making people wonder if the video could very well be for the next character to join the roster.

“In times of war do not be afraid of bombs,” a translation for the teaser video says. It was tweeted by Valorant’s Arabia account and the 9-second clip finished with the text “Get Ready.”

While it could be a teaser for a map or weapon skin, if it was a character, that line about bombs could be useful to decipher how a would-be Initiator — the role most players are expecting — would play like.

The most attack-oriented Initiator is Breach, who only has one grenade-like attack and three flashes, so a character with an aggressive approach to initiating would shake up the Valorant meta.

Valorant Agent 16 release date

Riot are keeping to their schedule of one Agent per Act, so it would be on the release of Episode 2 Act 3 being the target date. It’s expected to roll around around April 27, 2021, so that would be the most likely release for Agent 16.

We’ll be updating this page as more information becomes available on the next character to release in Valorant.