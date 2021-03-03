When does Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 begin? Release date, leaks, more - Dexerto

With Valorant Episode 2 Act 2 out the window on March 2, the wait for Act 3 has now begun. With the shorter Acts in this Episode though, players won’t have to wait long for a new hit of content, including a new Agent and new map.

Valorant Episode 2 Act 2 is off to the races with new Agent Astra gazing upon Future Earth from the stars. There’s also a collection of new skins to pick up in the latest battle pass, as well as some big ranked changes for the future.

However, players are always left wanting more, and so now the gaze turns to Act 3. Thankfully, there won’t be that long a wait for the final Act in Episode 2.

Here’s what we know so far.

Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 release date

Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 doesn’t have a set release date yet, but there’s a pretty good estimate we can use.

Act 2 is set to end on April 20, 2021. Riot has always started the next Act right after the previous one ended, so you can expect the same to happen with Act 3.

Therefore, Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 should be locked in for April 21, 2021. Give or take a few days with this estimate, but given seven weeks of challenges are planned, and April 20 is 49 days after the start of Act 2, it should be pretty spot on.

Act 2 ends in 49 days on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 | #VALORANT — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) March 2, 2021

What we know about Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 so far

Nothing much about Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 has been revealed so far. However, we do know potentially a few things that could be on the way.

The usual teaser on the battle pass has finally been unveiled, featuring a cargo ship sailing deep into the night. Some eagle-eyed users, like ‘cynprel’, also spotted this card being designed late in 2020 in the background of a Riot dev video.

🔻Lost At Sea?🔻 No massive Kingdom logo on the side of this cargo ship? Color me surprised. This is our Act 3 Teaser, which also appeared late last year w/ @davidnotty The approaching boats and title tell me this ship may be derelict. I wonder what was left behind? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Vv2b1C0grN — Cynprel // VALORANT Lore // Art (@cynprel) February 28, 2021

We will drop more info on Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 as it becomes available.