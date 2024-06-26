Everything we know about Valorant Agent 26

Valorant’s Episode 9 is hinting at the new Agent 26, codenamed Silver Thumb, following Clove’s mid-Act 8 arrival. While details remain scarce, teasers offer glimpses into their potential role.

Valorant’s new agents are hyped using hidden clues scattered throughout the game. These can take the form of player cards, emails, or Agent voice lines, and this time around is no different.

Episode 9’s battle pass added two player cards seemingly themed around the new Agent, including a rose and one that shows Omen reaching upwards toward Crystals. Two teaser trailers were also released, one that appears to be rose thorns coming up through the ground and an hourglass coming to life.

To help keep track of teasers, below is a rundown of everything we know about Agent 26 at this time.

Valorant Agent 26 is tied to roses

The Episode 9 Act 1 trailer hints at the agent’s abilities, depicting a scene of spiky roots emerging from the ground, which, combined with the rose player card, could hint at Agent 26 possessing a snaring ability that could trap the player.



Valorant’s Episode 8 finale unveiled “Abyss,” a map heavily linked to the mysterious Hourglass organization. The trailer teases a glimpse of a figure awakening within a capsule, potentially foreshadowing Agent 26’s origins.

Valorant emails give insight into Agent 26’s origin

More talk about the “Hourglass” is heavily mentioned throughout the emails and voicemails left by other Agents to Brimstone, the head of the organization of Agents.

Fade

“Brimstone! Brimstone, it’s Fade. When you briefed us on this location, I thought maybe, maybe this is where he’s been all this time. But no! There was no sign of him in the cells; there’s nothing! Nothing! You live until you’re forgotten, right? I’ll keep looking.”

Skye

“We need to get some samples from this Hourglass base over to the lab, alright? Cause I’m down in the South Wing, and there’s this… “flora” down there. Brimstone, I have spent enough time outside to know that these things aren’t indigenous to our Earth. I mean, it looks almost… nah… I’m gonna rack down Gekko, call me back.”

Iso

“It’s me, I found a cool blade in one of the Hourglass vaults. I’m taking it. I asked KJ if it was safe and she said it was. Besides, uh, being, obviously a knife.”

Sage

“I met with Cypher and Omen earlier to go over the Hourglass archives, or what’s left of them. Cypher explained how their system failsafe wiped all the personnel files, and how the physicals here were damaged during the firefight. Omen took the news poorly, as you predicted. I left him with his thoughts after the meeting. I think it’s what he wanted.”

With these messages from the current agents, we can gather that they are looking for an Agent, who is referred to by “he/him”, around Abyss and this Hourglass agency. We can also conclude that Omen has a possible tie to the new Agent, as indicated by the inclusion of the player card and message from Sage.

Agent 26 is still in the early stages of leaks and may not receive any further teasers until closer to the end of Episode 9 Act 1. We’ll keep this space updated as more info comes out.