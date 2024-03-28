Clove smoke trick gives Valorant agent a huge advantage

Valorant’s newest agent, Clove, has a trick with their smoke ability that gives players a huge advantage over enemies.

Clove’s smoke ability, Ruse, has a trick that gives players a slight advantage when fighting enemies. The ability is not synchronized from players activating it to its appearance on enemy screens, and this desynch can be abused during a round.

Essentially, enemy players inside the smoke have their vision blocked a split second before players outside the ability see the smoke on their screen. This means Clove players can get an advantage against enemy teams if timed right with teammates.

Article continues after ad

If an ally Clove knows where an enemy player is, they can block their vision of an ally and then have them swing and win a duel with ease. According to a player who experimented with the desynch, the amount of time players can see enemies in the smoke is less than a second. But considering how fast fights can end in Valorant, it’s more than enough time to make the mechanic overpowered.

Article continues after ad

This mechanic is especially concerning considering the agent can use the ability even while dead, so players can’t even stop Clove users from using it by killing them early in the round.

Article continues after ad

Clove has one of the highest win rates in Valorant Ranked and is taking over the game post-release.

This might not be around for long, however, as a Riot Game Designer popped into the comments of the Reddit thread about it to say the mechanic has been reported and is a bug.

So, players should try to abuse this glitch as much as they can before the next Valorant patch rolls around.