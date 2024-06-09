Valorant player discovers “double jump” exploit that’s a game changer

Valorant players have discovered a new form of double jump movement that makes getting the high ground easier than ever.

A new “double jump” mechanic went viral on X when a user by the name of rYn showed players how to override the system and jump twice.

The video, which has over a million views, uses Haven’s boxes outside of A site to demonstrate the movement. Outside of the double jump, players would have to jump on each box individually, wasting potentially precious time.

The double jump cuts out the middleman and allows players to reach the top box without needing to stop. As demonstrated in the video, getting to the top box quickly will also give the player an advantage over whoever is lying waiting for them.

To double jump in Valorant, press ctrl, and the jump button while sprinting towards the jump. It’s important not to lose speed while executing it since speed is key.

After starting the jump, release the Ctrl key and repeatedly press the jump button. This rapid input will override the input system and allow for a double jump.

The animation while doing the double jump won’t look like you’re doing a jump twice, instead, it looks more like the player is levitating. Once the jump is completed, it will count for two jumps instead of one without the need to jump twice individually.

Multiple comments beneath the thread indicate that this tactic is not a new concept, and some even begged the original poster to take the clip down so that it could remain a trade secret.

Haven will return to the map rotation with patch 8.11, which will be released on June 11. Outside of Haven, there hasn’t been another example of how the double jump can be used across different maps.