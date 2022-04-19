Valorant Mobile: Beta, gameplay leaks, everything we know

On Valorant’s first anniversary, Riot Games announced plans to expand their flagship first-person shooter onto new platforms, starting with a Valorant Mobile release. From a possible launch date to early gameplay leaks, here’s everything we know thus far.



As Valorant continues to grow rapidly with a blossoming competitive scene and an ever-growing roster of Agents and maps, there is still lots of room for expansion.

To celebrate the game’s one-year anniversary, on June 2, its mobile version was announced by Riot. However, details of the mobile port have been scarce ever since.

For now, here’s everything we know about the upcoming Valorant Mobile release.

Riot announce Valorant Mobile

Just as they have with their staple MOBA, League of Legends, Riot have announced plans to “expand the [Valorant] franchise” to make it accessible to “more players around the world.”

Currently, Valorant is a Windows PC exclusive, therefore excluding console players, Mac users, and mobile users. However, a mobile release is set to change that for the latter.

Anna Donlon, Valorant’s Executive Producer revealed: “One of our top goals this first year was to earn the trust and respect of the global FPS community and to prove to them that Valorant will always uphold the fundamentals of a truly worthwhile competitive tac-shooter.

“To see our growing player community recognize and appreciate what we’re trying to do with Valorant is beyond what we could’ve expected and we’re thrilled to soon offer the same competitive Valorant experience to even more global players.”

Is there a Valorant Mobile release date?

Unfortunately, beyond confirmation that it’s on the way, Riot hasn’t announced a release date for the Valorant Mobile version just yet.

Bringing a triple-A title to mobile is an ambitious project, so there’s no telling for certain when fans can expect to jump in.

Though with various insider tests already live in select regions, it appears an early build is now playable. So it could just be a matter of months until the final version is deployed worldwide.

Is there a Valorant mobile beta?

During a series of tweets on April 7, credible leaker DannyINTEL revealed that Valorant mobile has officially gone into testing stages in China.

In the images posted with the tweets, we see various loading screens and an actual in-game screenshot that shows the mobile UI.

Danny also revealed the Agent selection screen, which shows various Agents such as Jett, Phoenix, Reyna, Breach, Skye, Sova, and Killjoy playable during the playtests. Though it’s unclear if other Agents are in the game yet.

Character selection for Valorant Mobile. pic.twitter.com/LBlzfnfX8K — Danny (@DannyINTEL) April 7, 2022

ValorLeaks noted in February that the beta seems to be using an invite system. “At the moment, it seems it will be using an invite system for players to invite friends to gain access to the beta,” they write. However, invites to the beta don’t currently exist, with the leaker adding that the public beta is likely to be months away.

Invites don't exist now, Beta is probably MONTHS away. So yea just something to look forward too. — ValorLeaks | Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) February 10, 2022

Further leaked screenshots in April, 2022 revealed more of the mobile UI. While the Valorant port does come with a full By Menu akin to the version on desktop, there’s also a ‘Quick Buy Menu’ designed just for handheld devices.

The ‘Quick Buy Menu’ inside of Valorant Mobile. ♻️ pic.twitter.com/JKHW0Supjm — Valorant Mobile: News & Leaks (@ValorantMNews) April 13, 2022

This new system appears to give three distinct options for rapid purchases between rounds. For prices ranging from 2,600 to 3,300 Credits, players can buy preset packs containing weapons, armor, and abilities.

This should help speed things up on mobile, though the option to fully customize your build each round is still available.

