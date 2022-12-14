Ginny and Georgia Season 2 release date – when is it on Netflix?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

When is Ginny and Georgia Season 2 on Netflix? The hit comedy has been renewed for a second season, but when is its release date on the streaming platform?

Ginny and Georgia first hit Netflix in February last year. While receiving mixed reviews, its first season got a Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, with 52 million households said to have watched it within the first 28 days of release.

That amounted to 381 million hours viewed globally, so Netflix quickly greenlit a second season, set to feature “so many plot twists, so many surprises, and so many heart-wrenching moments.”

So, when is the Ginny and Georgia Season 2 release date on Netflix?

Article continues after ad

Ginny and Georgia Season 2 will arrive on Netflix on January 5, 2023.

The official synopsis reads: “How do you live with the knowledge that your mother is a murderer? That’s what Ginny is going to have to figure out. Burdened with the new understanding that Kenny – her step-dad – didn’t die of natural causes, now Ginny must deal with the fact that Georgia not only killed, she killed to protect Ginny.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Georgia on the other hand would much prefer that the past be left in the past, after all, she’s got a wedding to plan! But the funny thing about Georgia’s past is that it never stays buried for long.”

Article continues after ad

Brianne Howey, who plays Georgia, told Screen Rant: “I am so excited for all of the reactions because our reactions alone when we were just reading the scripts were shocking, so I can’t wait to see everybody else’s. Every episode ends on an amazing little cliffhanger.”

Antonia Gentry, who plays Ginny, also teased: “I am so excited for all of the reactions because our reactions alone when we were just reading the scripts were shocking, so I can’t wait to see everybody else’s. Every episode ends on an amazing little cliffhanger.”

You can check out our other TV hubs below:

Article continues after ad

1883 Season 2 | 1923 | Severance Season 2 | The Last of Us HBO | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Succession Season 4 | Ted Lasso Season 3 | You Season 4 | The Witcher Season 3 | The Witcher: Blood Origin | Rick and Morty Season 7