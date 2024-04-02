Young Sheldon sequel stars address “completely different” change

Some Young Sheldon fans might be upset about the coming changes, but stars of the sequel have now addressed the “completely different” choices.

Ever since the Young Sheldon sequel — focusing on Georgie and Mandy‘s home life — was announced by CBS, fans have had their doubts, particularly thanks to reports that the show will be filmed in a multi-cam format.

For fans of The Big Bang Theory, this shouldn’t feel too different from the main series, but the single-cam Young Sheldon begs to differ. After continued fan outrage, stars Montana Jordan and Emily Osment have addressed the upcoming changes to the Young Sheldon sequel.

“It’s just a completely different experience and a completely different form of comedy,” Osment explained to TVLine about filming in multi-cam format. “I’ve paid my dues with multi-cam… it’s so fun and my favorite part of that is the live audience.

“As much as we love our Young Sheldon crew — they’re all wonderful people to work around because they all laugh and they make us feel great — there’s something different about actually performing for people that are there to watch you.”

Osmet also said that she’s “excited” for Young Sheldon co-star Montana Jordan to experience working in a multi-cam format, something he currently has no experience with.

“It’s something I’ve never done before so it’s something I need to get used to,” added Jordan.

The pair also hint that baby Cece may no longer be a baby in the Young Sheldon sequel, with the multi-cam format perhaps fast-tracking her age to toddler status.

“Logistically, I’ve never worked with a newborn with a live audience,” Osment stated. “I think that could be tricky. I think toddler age is funny — but we’ll have to see.”

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Make sure to catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month.