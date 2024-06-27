Young Sheldon stars emotional after stars reunite with new baby

Sometimes, art imitates life – and a new arrival in the real world has left the Young Sheldon cast, and its fans, gushing.

There aren’t many similarities between the Young Sheldon cast and the Big Bang Theory prequel – except for actor Montana Jordan. Not only is his accent in the show his real voice, but he’s following in Georgie’s footsteps with a brand-new baby.

In May 2024, Jordan revealed that his partner had given birth to daughter Emma Rae Jordan, making the similarities between him and Georgie and Mandy clear. On top of that, fans have wondered if the middle name “Rae” links directly to his fictional sister, Raegan Revord.

Now Revord has met baby Emma for the first time, taking to Instagram to share their first moments… and it’s safe to say it’s making both the cast and fans alike emotional.

Captioned “Auntie Rae meets Emma Rae,” one fan commented on Reddit: “Those two seem like they have a really special bond. So cute.”

A second agreed: “Lol this could easily be Missy holding her brother’s baby Cece,” while a third weighed in: “They got that sibling bond in the show and outside the show.”

“I hope she will be on the new show eventually,” a fourth added.

While the snaps do looking like something straight out of the upcoming Young Sheldon sequel Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, it remains unclear if Revord will actually be making an appearance. Shortly after the series was greenlit, she revealed on Instagram that she “wasn’t invited” to star in it.

While this hasn’t been tipped to change – nor clear if Iain Armitage will also join – Revord is clearly enjoying her real-life auntie duties.

These duties could possibly come in hand in the near future, as Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage is set to begin filming in the next few weeks.

Filmed in front of a multi-cam audience, it’s unclear whether the sequel will stay true to its Young Sheldon roots or resemble something more like TBBT.

One thing is for sure, Jordan is about to get a lot more exhausted. As one fan put it: “I recognize that look. That man is tired fr.”

All 14 episodes of Young Sheldon Season 7 are now available to stream on Paramount Plus. You can check out everything we know about Young Sheldon Season 8, as well as why the Young Sheldon finale wasn’t even about George or Sheldon at all, and other binge-worthy TV shows to add to your list.