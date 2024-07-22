Young Sheldon fans “can’t see Georgie the same way” after alleged leak

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage is underway, but Young Sheldon fans have been left in shock over an alleged leak involving actor Montana Jordan.

Sheldon’s older brother Georgie was explored in every season of Young Sheldon after his brief introduction in The Big Bang Theory. Now, he’s finally getting his own story thanks to prequel-sequel, Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage.

However, after the new TV show announced its release date, reports of an alleged leak involving Georgie actor Montana Jordan resurfaced.

The video, which has been scrubbed from the internet, allegedly showed Jordan in bed wearing a Rowdy Cotton ’20 hat, before the clip becomes more explicit.

“I can’t look at Georgie the same way,” one TikTok reply reads, with a second agreeing, “Do they know?”

“Georgie… I just can’t look at you anymore” a third added.

Over on Reddit, there’s some more skepticism. “With deep fakes what they are now, I assume anything is fake until proven otherwise,” one comment disagreed.

“It’s not weird, he’s a grown adult, he’s allowed to share those types of videos with whatever partner he’s with. What’s weird is the person/people who distribute it around social media honestly,” another fan commented.

At the time of writing, Jordan hasn’t commented on the alleged leak.

After George’s death and the Young Sheldon Season 7 ending, it’s looking more likely that the new sequel will follow Georgie’s journey to becoming ‘Dr. Tire,’ where Sheldon finds him in The Big Bang Theory.

We still don’t know exactly what we’ll see in Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage – other than general statements about the couple raising their family – with filming beginning earlier this month and two new cast members being revealed in a recent TikTok.

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage begins on October 17, 2024. Find out more about why we’re not getting Young Sheldon Season 8, why the sequel has picked the wrong characters for a spinoff, and more TV shows streaming.

