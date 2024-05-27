Young Sheldon’s Georgie originally had a baby with another character

Before Mandy came along, Georgie had a string of crushes in Young Sheldon — including one he was supposed to have a baby with.

Thanks to sequel Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, Young Sheldon fans now have a good idea about where Georgie’s future is going — but according to reports, his past should have looked a lot different.

Instead of eventually settling down and getting married to Mandy like he did in Season 7, Georgie was supposedly set to have a baby with Veronica Duncan, his crush from Seasons 2 and 3.

Reports suggest that the baby storyline was ditched at the last minute due to actress Isabel May leaving the series because of scheduling conflicts.

“Now I’m wondering how Mary would react to that more considering she was initially flabbergasted at the idea of Georgie dating someone twice his age, especially with the fact Veronica was also baptized,” one fan mused.

A second agreed: “This makes a lot of sense. I wondered why they invested so much time into her character for her to just randomly disappear.”

Hinting at the sequel title, a third fan suggested: “Well, she can be the second wife.”

Though we never saw her again after Season 3, Veronica made a huge impression on Georgie, the Cooper family, and Young Sheldon fans. Starting her journey as Medford High School’s bad girl, she is converted to Christianity and starts again under Mary’s guidance.

Georgie continues to be so enamored with her that he also tries to be guided by faith, going as far as to be baptized in order to try and kiss Veronica. He gets publicly rejected and punched in the face.

From there, the two try to be friends for the rest of Season 3 until they naturally go their separate ways, with Georgie having his eye on Jana Owens. Veronica wasn’t brought back for the Young Sheldon Season 7 ending, but it’s hinted in the show that she spent the rest of her life doing charity work.

Isabel May has since been a part of Yellowstone’s 1883 cast, while Montana Jordan heads for his first experience of multicam comedy in the Young Sheldon sequel alongside co-star Emily Osment. Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage is due to air on CBS in fall 2024.

All 14 episodes of Young Sheldon Season 7 are now available to stream on Paramount Plus. You can check out everything we know about Young Sheldon Season 8, as well as why the Young Sheldon finale wasn’t even about George or Sheldon at all, and other binge-worthy TV shows to add to your list.