Another Young Sheldon sequel could be on the way, but fans don’t actually want it

Yes, Young Sheldon is getting a sequel — but what if another alternate followup happens? Fans have an idea, but it’s not one they actually want.

The Season 7 ending of Young Sheldon broke quite a few hearts, but it’s not the last we’ll see of the Cooper family. This fall, older brother Georgie is set to take the reins in Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, following his new family life and parenting journey.

While the sequel is set to start filming in July, it’s the only confirmed followup in the bag — but fans think sequel Young Sheldon: The Caltech Years could be a way to flesh the Sheldonverse out even further.

“Kind of unnecessary, since I don’t think Sheldon had any growth between the end of YS and beginning of TBBT, so there’s just no story there,” one fan posted on Reddit. “Any interesting story you would have there would be about side characters having to deal with Sheldon and I don’t mean this in a bad way about him.”

A second agreed, “At the end, Sheldon was the least interesting part of Young Sheldon,” while a third weighed in, “I don’t think it would be very interesting. S6 and S7 show Sheldon essentially becoming who we see at the beginning of TBBT so he couldn’t really have any growth in the show.”

By the end of Young Sheldon, the series had successfully handed over the storytelling baton to The Big Bang Theory, with its final moments following Sheldon as he officially starts at Caltech.

There are also other reasons why it wouldn’t work as an exact follow-on from Sheldon’s childhood, given George’s death and Mary doubling down on her faith in order to get her through the pain.

However, none of this means that another iteration of the show won’t exist. Jim Parsons has effectively ruled out an “Older Sheldon” reboot, but has also stated “Never say never.”

For fans, there’s a clear direction another Young Sheldon sequel should actually go in, and it’s got nothing to do with the Coopers.

“I feel like expanding on other TBBT characters (most preferably Leonard) would be better than another Sheldon spinoff as he already has more screen time than any other character,” another fan mused.

For now, it’s Georgie’s turn to shine, and given that the sitcom will be filmed in a multi-cam format, it might be closer to The Big Bang Theory than we think.

All 14 episodes of Young Sheldon Season 7 are now available to stream on Paramount Plus. You can check out everything we know about Season 8, as well as why the finale wasn’t even about George or Sheldon at all, and other binge-worthy TV shows to add to your list.