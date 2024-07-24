Young Sheldon star Montana Jordan turns off comments after alleged leak

You may have noticed Young Sheldon in the news for different reasons this week – and that’s led to actor Montana Jordan making a significant change to his social media profiles.

Earlier this week, Young Sheldon fans wrote on socials that they “couldn’t see Georgie in the same way” after an alleged explicit video circulated online.

Said video has been scrubbed from the internet, but that’s not stopped fans from leaving hundreds of comments on TikTok and Instagram clips for Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage.

However, Georgie actor Montana Jordan has since turned off his comments section on both Instagram and TikTok – and while he hasn’t publicly commented on the alleged video, the move does indicate he’s seen the reaction.

CBS

The star last posted on Instagram on July 14 after CBS revealed the official logo and release date for the Young Sheldon sequel, while his last TikTok was uploaded in May after the birth of his real-life daughter.

Comments have also been deleted on the Young Sheldon TikTok account, which currently has a suggested search of “what did Georgie Cooper do” on the pinned script announcement video.

An earlier Reddit thread slamming fans for sharing news of the alleged leak has also been taken down by moderators, although its comments can still be seen without logging in.

“With deep fakes what they are now, I assume anything is fake until proven otherwise,” one response read.

“He’s a grown adult, he’s allowed to share those types of videos with whatever partner he’s with,” added another. “What’s weird is the person/people who distribute it around social media honestly.”

A third weighed in, “Okay but that’s not the point. The point is it shouldn’t have been leaked. While he is a grown adult and can share with whoever he wants he has to remember he is famous and that stuff can get leaked. So with that being said, was it worth it?”

Neither Jordan nor Young Sheldon and CBS have made any comment on the alleged leak. Filming for Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage is currently taking place.

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage begins on October 17, 2024. Find out more about why we’re not getting Young Sheldon Season 8, why the sequel has picked the wrong characters for a spinoff, and more TV shows streaming.