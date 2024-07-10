Young Sheldon star reveals sequel could have biggest Easter egg yet

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage hits screens this fall – and now Young Sheldon sequel star Emily Osment has hinted at a possible Easter egg from The Big Bang Theory.

The prequel sequel is due to start filming this month, with stars Montana Jordan and Osment returning to lead the cast for Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage.

It remains to be seen whether Sheldon will return – though Raegan Revord has publicly stated she “wasn’t invited” to appear – and the proposed multi-cam format has already rubbed fans up the wrong way.

However, Osment has now teased a huge potential Easter egg from the TBBT timeline during an interview with ET, suggesting that she’s trying to get Jerry O’Connell – who played adult Georgie – involved in the sequel.

“I hope so!” Osment responded, when asked whether Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage will have more Easter eggs from the Sheldon-verse.

“I run into Jerry O’Connell so much in my neighborhood, who of course plays older Georgie. I’m trying to figure out how to get him back on in some way.”

As Young Sheldon Season 7 left off a month after George’s funeral, the only thread the sequel has to follow through with is what O’Connell did in TBBT. In his episodes, fans find out that he hasn’t spoken to Sheldon in years but owns a tire store, dubbing himself “Dr. Tire.”

Jordan and Osment have already stated that Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage will be “completely different” from Young Sheldon, and the pair are excited to get going.

“It’s just a completely different experience and a completely different form of comedy,” Osment explained to TVLine. “I’ve paid my dues with multi-cam… it’s so fun and my favorite part of that is the live audience.

“As much as we love our Young Sheldon crew – they’re all wonderful people to work around because they all laugh and they make us feel great – there’s something different about actually performing for people that are there to watch you.”

All 14 episodes of Young Sheldon Season 7 are now available to stream on Paramount Plus. You can check out everything we know about Young Sheldon Season 8, as well as why the Young Sheldon finale wasn’t even about George or Sheldon at all, and other binge-worthy TV shows to add to your list.