Connie is the grandmother we all wish we had, but who does she end up with in Young Sheldon? Here’s what we know.

When it comes to unexpected and dramatic relationships, Young Sheldon pretty much has all bases covered. Family feuds are often fiery, and romantic connections are will-they-won’t-they until the end.

Most recently, the family dynamics have been tense between Mary and Sheldon following their trip to Germany, while Missy has a secret boyfriend, Taylor, who later breaks up with her.

However, it’s all eyes on Connie as she makes a huge life change in Young Sheldon Season 7 – but who does she end up with? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who does Connie end up with in Young Sheldon?

Connie – a.k.a. Meemaw in Young Sheldon – ends up with boyfriend Dale in Season 7.

Arguably, Young Sheldon Season 7 has hit Connie the hardest out of everyone. Thanks to the tornado that happened at the end of Season 6, she’s lost everything she owns – including her house – all except the secret gambling room she has at the back of the laundrette.

Pouring most of her energy into making it work, the rest of her attention turns to Dale, who immediately invites Connie to live with him in Episode 1. She refuses, initially moving into the Cooper household, but by Episode 3, Connie and Dale are playing happy families at his house.

Living together doesn’t come naturally for Connie and Dale, with each being easily annoyed by habits the other has picked up along the way. Nevertheless, the two persist, determined to make living together work.

As of their current place in Young Sheldon Season 7, the pair’s relationship is more solid than ever, with no suggestion that anything is likely to change as the final episodes draw to a close.

However, Dale isn’t the boyfriend that most Young Sheldon fans hope Connie does eventually end up with… somehow.

“I think he’s a better match for Connie, and I like his character; on the other hand, I think the Connie – Dr Sturgis situations were more quirky (uncomfortably funny),” one posted on Reddit.

A second agreed: “I prefer Sturgis honestly. Dale’s okay I guess, but I still haven’t forgotten him trying to reject Missy from baseball and firing Georgie when the store got robbed (even though Georgie gave him the money he lost). Two strikes, so one more and he’s out. But I mean all in all, he’s okay I guess – he did make amends for the past two incidences.”

