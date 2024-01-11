Season 5 saw George Cooper Sr. cheating on Mary with Brenda – but will Mary also cheat in Young Sheldon Season 7?

It’s unsurprising that life for the Cooper family has been anything but simplistic in Young Sheldon, with the show centering around the early life of the genius son who became a fan favorite in The Big Bang Theory.

While storylines haven’t been confirmed for new episodes – aside from the family needing to deal with the fallout of the recent tornado – context might be able to inform what comes next.

Off of the back of George’s cheating in Season 5, some fans suspect that it might be Mary’s turn in Young Sheldon Season 7 – here’s what we know.

Will Mary cheat in Young Sheldon Season 7?

According to one Reddit user’s Season 7 predictions, Mary could be set to cheat herself in future episodes of Young Sheldon.

As viewers will know, Season 5 revealed that George had in fact cheated on Mary, beginning a relationship with a woman called Brenda. Despite this, the couple decide not to get a divorce and instead try to work through their issues together.

“Mary kisses Rob,” Reddit user OnlyOwl4100 predicted on Reddit. Hear me out – given the way George has been portrayed to be a good man throughout the 6 seasons, if him cheating with Brenda really does happen, I feel like he’d need a larger motive than just ‘feeling underappreciated’. And what would set him off more than catching his wife kissing Pastor Rob?

“It’s just that I think only us, the viewers will know about this. Maybe even Missy given her emotional intelligence and Georgie, given his perceptual intelligence. Since Sheldon remains so fond of his mother even through present times, I doubt he’d ever know his mother was just as in the wrong as his father was. (Of course, only if Mary DOES end up cheating on George too.)”

Conditions at the end of Season 6 might have conditions perfect for infidelity to pick back up, with Mary currently chaperoning Sheldon in Germany. In fact, it’s Pastor Rob who effectively served as the means for George to justify why he cheated himself.

When Pastor Jeff brought Pastor Rob into the church, Mary ended up spending a great deal of time with him, making George jealous. In turn, George set out to make Mary jealous in turn by cozying up to Brenda – until things went to the next level.

However, there’s also an expected plot in Young Sheldon Season 7 that means none of this theory might get very far. As The Big Bang Theory points out, George dies when Sheldon is 14 – the exact age he is in the current timeline.

“I think George passes away in episode 12, so the episode before the 2-part series finale. The funeral will be ep 13 (part 1 of the series finale), and at the end of ep 13, Sheldon gets the offer to go to Cal Tech. And in ep 14, Mary lets him go and it ends with Sheldon leaving the nest,” another Reddit user weighs in.

Does this rule out George or Mary cheating in the meantime? Absolutely not. But as things stand, there’s plenty coming up to keep the couple preoccupied.

