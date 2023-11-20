Young Sheldon has a new streaming home and fans are divided

Young Sheldon has found a new streaming home, which you might think would be good news – but fans are divided.

The CBS comedy and The Big Bang Theory prequel series Young Sheldon will be coming to a close with its upcoming Season 7, marking the end of an era.

The seventh and final chapter will premiere on February 15, 2024, and conclude with an hourlong series finale on May 16.

If you want the chance to relive all of the sitcom’s funniest moments, you’ll be pleased to know the show has a new streaming home. Although it hasn’t been good news for some.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fans react to Young Sheldon hitting Netflix

The first five seasons of Young Sheldon are set to hit Netflix US from November 24, according to Deadline.

The news arrives shortly after the streaming service started running promos in America promising that the show is “coming soon.”

Although this would be a great opportunity to binge-watch all of the classics ahead of Young Sheldon’s final chapter, reaction to the announcement has been mixed.

“Acting like nothing happened,” said one on X/Twitter, while another wrote: “This is the stuff they put on the service after raising prices.” A third added: “I guess it’s actually time to cancel.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As well as slamming Netflix, some have targeted the show itself, including this person who said: “Yet another spinoff that nobody asked for. I’ve seen some episodes and thought it was bland.”

But not everyone agrees, with plenty of people expressing their excitement at being able to rewatch Seasons 1-5.

“Will be rewatching this for sure,” commented one, with a second pointing out: “Since the series is also ending, it’s a good time to start binge watching.”

Article continues after ad

A third added: “So hype, everyone gonna be there watching.”

Young Sheldon Seasons 1-5 arrive on Netflix US on November 24. You can check out more of our Netflix coverage below:

Article continues after ad

Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | Stranger Things Season 5 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2 | The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 | Heartstopper Season 3 | Virgin River Season 6 | Lift