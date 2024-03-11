It’s time Young Sheldon fans stopped hating Mary

Young Sheldon fans have had it in for Mary since day dot – and with the end of the prequel on the horizon, it’s time they packed it in.

What does a mother have to do in order to win approval? If Young Sheldon is anything to go by, the limit hasn’t been reached. Doing everything she can to keep her family intact, Mary is arguably the most underappreciated member of the Cooper gang. While Georgie, George, and Missy take her for granted, Sheldon often struggles to relate to his mother’s efforts, making their relationship fractured.

Thanks to anecdotes from Meemaw, it’s easy to see how much Mary has changed over the years. According to the tales, Mary started life as a wild teen, meeting George and getting pregnant at a young age before finding religion and changing her life for the better. It’s a sharp 180, but as most children want to be the opposite of their parents, it makes sense that Mary doubled down with the structure provided by faith and family.

Against all the odds, Mary holds continual hope and optimism for her loved ones, even when times get tough. She’s clearly not to everyone’s tastes – just ask Brenda when they first met – but it cannot be denied that Mary has a heart of gold. So why does she have such a tough time with the show’s fanbase? And more importantly – when will the Mary hate train stop running?

Why does Young Sheldon have such a problem with Mary?

One of the main arguments why Mary is one of the “worst” characters in Young Sheldon is because she’s seen as a bad mother. As one Redditor puts it, “Mary has been seen to be a horrible wife to her husband most of the time and also she clearly prefers Sheldon over Georgie and Missy. She spoils and coddles Sheldon most of the time, says Sheldon is the only special child (S2E2), always takes his side usually, causes George to sacrifice a great coaching job (S2E9), she abuses George, etc.”

Other arguments cite her as controlling, unbearable, and a bad example for other Christians. Her assertive nature is seen as a key characteristic for developing Sheldon’s unique behavioral habits, as well as driving a hard wedge between the rest of her family. Mary’s linear view on life is what is deemed as negative by those on the outside looking in – but what if that’s all she has to try and keep things together?

Clearly, no family is perfect, with Mary’s own upbringing seeming to leave a lot to be desired. Yet if the outlook is broader, there are possible explanations for why Mary made the decisions she did. By “favoring” Sheldon, she is the only person who continually stands by him, showing him love just for being exactly who he is. By default, Missy and Georgie both unknowingly get breathing space to figure out who they are, while George – and Meemaw – are reminded that when they step up to the plate, things get even better.

Mary isn’t the bad mother she’s made out to be

None of Mary’s decisions inherently make her a bad mother – she’s just a mother of her time and environment. In many ways, Mary is the perfect mother to any kids in 1980s Texas – always being present, setting out a clear path for her children to follow, and injecting as much love into house and home as possible. These principles should carry through and resonate with now, but the way they’re framed means Mary remains that little bit untouchable. Take away the things we’re not as familiar with, and Mary’s heart and warmth are what’s left behind.

Even with the personality traits and interests that make Mary who she is, there is no valid reason why she should be any less liked than the rest of the Cooper family. As fans, we take Sheldon at face value, we route for Missy’s growth, and we stick behind Georgie no matter what decisions he makes – so why shouldn’t we do the same for Mary? It’s unfair to suggest that she’s fallen into the “Martyr Mother” stereotype when each of her decisions has helped to shape the storyline we know and love.

As Young Sheldon Season 7 draws to a close, Mary’s marriage is stronger than ever, as are her relationships with her children. It takes a strong woman to put issues and transgressions to one side and love in the face of it all, especially as she so often gets very little back. Her eagerness to share her faith might not be to everyone’s taste, but the fact she has any faith left at all is something that her family – and fans – should feel lucky for.

