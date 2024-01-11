How old is Sheldon in Young Sheldon Season 7?

Sheldon Cooper’s story will come to an end with Young Sheldon Season 7 – with a first look at Iain Armitage having everyone wonder how old his character will be in the final season.

The Coopers are leaving TV after seven seasons. Based on The Big Bang Theory, the prequel series has become a beloved favorite among fans and even dethroned a USA Network series on Netflix. For many years fans knew snippets of Sheldon Cooper’s life and cameos of his siblings.

But Young Sheldon took fans into the childhood and family life of Sheldon in Texas. When fans first met a young Sheldon, he was only nine years old and already attending high school. Fans have watched the character grow up over the years and his journey to nurture his academics and family life.

With Young Sheldon Season 7 set to premiere in 2024, fans will say goodbye to the character who has grown up a lot since Season 1. But how old is Sheldon now?

How old with Sheldon be in the final season?

Based on the storyline and time frame for Young Sheldon Season 7, Sheldon will be 14 years old.

During the finale of Season 6, Sheldon jetted off to Germany with his mother to further his education. At the same time, Georgie and Mandy plan to get married, and Missy mends her relationship with her father after a near-death experience.

The final season has a lot of loose ends to account for, especially with Sheldon. Season 7 will likely take place after Sheldon returns from Germany. Based on this, it means that he still has one year of college to go before moving to California to go to Caltech.

In The Big Bang Theory episode “The Tam Turbulence,” Sheldon explicitly says that he attended Caltech at 14. Therefore the timeline for Season 7 makes sense and will likely flesh out Sheldon getting ready to say goodbye to Texas.

Actor Iain Armitage shared a first look at himself on the set of Young Sheldon Season 7. Fans can easily note that the actor is now older and not the young adorable kid fans remember. But the actor’s real-life age isn’t too far off from his on-screen character. Armitage is only one year older than Sheldon at 15.

Young Sheldon is set to end with Season 7