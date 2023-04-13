True Detective: Night Country – Release window, trailer, cast, plot, & more

Everything we know about True Detective Season 4 – subtitled Night Country – including any release date information, trailer, cast, plot, and more.

True Detective is one of the most acclaimed crime dramas of the last decade. The first season starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, and was little short of a sensation when it dropped on HBO at the start of 2014.

The series then followed an anthology path, with each successive season focussing on a new crime, in a new location, with new characters. Season 2 released in 2015 and starred Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams. While Season 3 dropped in 2019 and featured Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff.

Season 4 – True Detective: Night Country – hits later this year, so here’s everything we know about the season, from release window and trailer, to cast and plot.

True Detective: Night Country will be released later in 2023.

We don’t yet have a specific release date for True Detective: Night Country, but thanks to the show’s first trailer, we now know that Season 4 is “coming this year.”

Night Country will be released on HBO in the States – which by that time will doubtless be called Max. While in the UK it’s likely to appear on Sky Atlantic.

The previous True Detective seasons aired weekly, so expect Night Country to do the same rather than dropping all at one.

True Detective: Night Country trailer

As part of a series of HBO announcements, the channel released the first trailer for True Detective Season 4, which can be viewed below…

The trailer suggests that the trope of mismatched detectives will run throughout the season. While it also looks like much of the show will take place on top of the ice, and during Alaska’s long nights, hence the title.

True Detective: Night Country cast – Who’s in it?

Jodie Foster stars as Detective Liz Danvers, while Kali Reis is Detective Evangeline Navarro. The supporting cast is as follows…

Fiona Shaw

Finn Bennett

Isabella Star Lablanc

Aka Niviâna

Anna Lambe

Joel D. Montgrand

Christopher Eccleston

John Hawkes

Issa López serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer, while the Tigers Are Not Afraid helmer also directs all episodes.

True Detective: Night Country plot – What’s it about?

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 4 of True Detective, as shared in a press release:

“When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

We’ll update this article when more True Detective news breaks – including info on that release date. While you can check out more TV hubs below…

