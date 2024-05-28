Yellowstone stars will return for spinoff without Kevin Costner

Yellowstone’s sequel series, Yellowstone 2024, is reported to have roped in the three biggest stars from Taylor Sheridan’s hit TV show.

Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, and Luke Grimes (who play Rip, Beth, and Kayce, respectively), have apparently been locked down for the Yellowstone spinoff, which is set to continue the events of the original series directly once Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 ends.

This, of course, excludes Kevin Costner, who exited Yellowstone in 2023 after allegations of pay disputes and scheduling conflicts.

The report comes from Puck, which claims that the three Yellowstone cast members have now ended ongoing pay negotiations, and will now reprise their roles in Yellowstone 2024.

This, if true, would confirm one of the biggest theories about the sequel series — that it could be a way for Taylor Sheridan to continue his ranching tale without potential legal issues surrounding Kevin Costner’s absence. (This would certainly explain why he was so quick to cancel the series outright following Costner’s exit.)

This is the same series that is slated to include Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Pfeiffer as leads, though neither star has signed on in an official capacity. Apparently, both are waiting for scripts to be locked down before officially joining.

While this is just a rumor for now (unconfirmed by Paramount or Sheridan at the time of writing), it would be an excellent update for fans of the Western show. Rip, Beth, and Kayce are all fan favorites, and their inclusion in the new show would mark a major connection between 2024 and the original series.

Further details (including release date and plot) are yet to be confirmed, though this news indicates that the plot could continue directly from the Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 finale.

For more, take a look at all the best Yellowstone episodes. You can also find out more about the other spinoffs, including 6666, 1923 Season 2, and Yellowstone 1944.