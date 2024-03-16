Yellowstone fans don’t think Kevin Costner is the best John Dutton

Kevin Costner might have led the Yellowstone cast as the formidable John Dutton, but fans are saying he’s not even the best version of the character.

Without Kevin Costner’s star power and Hollywood cachet, Yellowstone might not have got off the ground. Indeed, he’s the most famous face in the Yellowstone cast by a mile. And as the show has gone on, it became impossible to imagine the Western drama series without John Dutton handling the reigns.

Even with his alleged feud with Taylor Sheridan causing the series to come to an early end, there’s no denying that Costner’s John Dutton is the backbone of Yellowstone. His often questionable wisdom and immoral approach provides most of the essential drama, and he easily stands as one of the best Yellowstone characters of the whole rotten bunch.

However, fans are pointing to a different version of John Dutton that they actually prefer over Costner’s. If you’re confused as to who they could possibly be talking about (there’s only one John Dutton, right?!), then you probably haven’t been paying attention.

Yellowstone fans say Josh Lucas’ version of John Dutton is the best

On the Yellowstone subreddit, fans of the Taylor Sheridan show are praising Josh Lucas’ portrayal of a younger John Dutton, even calling for him to have his own spinoff show.

This all came after Lucas revealed that Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 would have more episodes then expected, and that he would also be reprising his role as young John Dutton.

Lucas appears several times throughout the main Yellowstone series, taking on the mantle of the Dutton family patriarch in earlier years. The flashbacks are important to the wider context of the Yellowstone timeline, giving a little extra weight to the events of the current era.

His memorable performance as the younger version of Costner’s John Dutton has earned Lucas plenty of praise from fans on the Reddit thread.

“Give me a 1975 series starring him,” one fan demanded. Another agreed, writing: “I’d definitely be in favor of this.”

“I like him as an actor and all his scenes in Yellowstone just make me want this show more,” said another.

In fact, fans seem to adore Lucas and his work in the flashbacks so much, that some are even calling for him to serve as the replacement for Costner should he not return for the final episodes.

“Just put a little gray in his mustache and put him in as current timeline Dutton,” one user suggested. Another added: “Enough to age him up a little and have him assume the main role now that Costner abandoned it. Won’t happen but I think he could pull it off.”

“Costner plays the character like a hero, opposite of how Sheridan writes the character,” one comment said. “…Lucas understands the assignment, he plays Dutton as an antihero. More nuanced, he’s more of a noble demon or an honorable mob boss. Someone who is willing to do evil things to protect what’s his but has bouts of good in there.”

